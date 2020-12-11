An Adairsville woman remained in jail with no bond Friday morning after she was charged with several party to a crime charges, including entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kimberly Ranee Merrell, 33, of Adairsville, assisted Erick Satcher by driving a vehicle as he broke into several other vehicles at four different properties on Grove Avenue on Oct. 29. Satcher was arrested on Oct. 30.
She was arrested on four counts of second degree burglary and criminal trespass at a gas station at the intersection of Highways 53 and 140. She is also charged with theft by taking.
Report: 37-year-old man shot dog
A 37-year-old Rome man is charged with felony cruelty to animals, criminal trespass and discharging a firearm on another person's property after he reportedly shot another person's dog.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel McAbee, 37, shot the dog while it was sitting in a cage on his aunt's porch. McAbee's mother said the incident was a result of a schizophrenic episode.
He remained in jail with a $7,900 bond Friday morning.