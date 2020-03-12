A 19-year-old Adairsville man who allegedly violated a no contact order with his mother is charged with aggravated stalking.
Joshua Lee Cook was arrested at his home at 5334 Adairsville Road at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday after getting into a domestic dispute with his mother. He had a previous aggravated stalking charge that prompted the no contact order.
He was being held without bond Thursday.
2 Lindale residents charged with felony drug possession
Two Lindale residents were arrested at the same location in Lindale after being found with methamphetamine and drug-related objects, reports stated.
Ashley Lorraine Davenport, 37, was found with a small bag of meth and a loaded needle with liquid meth and Ricky Lamar Turner, 42, was found with a glass pipe containing meth residue at 839 Park Ave.
The two, who were arrested Wednesday, were being held without bond Thursday.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Police: Inmate caught using cell phone in prison
A Floyd County prison inmate who was caught with a cellphone while on a work detail now faces a criminal charge, reports stated.
Randy Ralph Soles Jr., 35, is charged with having items that are prohibited from being in possession by inmates. Detail officers found him with a phone on social media while he was on his work detail on Watters Street.
He remained held in the Floyd County Jail without bond with a hold from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Rome man charged with meth possession
A Rome man is charged with multiple drug offenses after he was stopped by a police officer Thursday.
Thomas David Burnett, 59, was pulled over when a police officer smelled marijuana. During a search, police found methamphetamine, marijuana and a needle.
Burnett is charged with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object. He remained in jail Thursday without bond.
Police: Man stole a car
A Rome man was arrested Thursday on a theft by taking charge from a January car theft incident.
Jamie Lee Shirey, 45, of Rome stole a 2004 White Ford Truck from a location on Hill Minshew Road in January. The truck is valued at $4,000.
Shirey remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond.