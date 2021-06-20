Acuña’s 100th home run helps salvage split
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the 100th home run of his four-year career and Drew Smyly carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 to earn a split of their doubleheader on Sunday.
Acuña’s home run landed in the first row of the stands in left-center field with one out in the third inning. It was his 19th of the season and made him the sixth-quickest player in major league history to get to 100, reaching the milestone in his 378th game.
It was Acuña‘s first home run since June 8 against Philadelphia, a stretch of 10 games.
Smyly didn’t allow a hit until Paul Goldschmidt legged out an infield hit with two outs in the sixth inning, just beating the throw from Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies.
Smyly, who had thrown 85 pitches, was immediately lifted in favor of reliever Luke Jackson. The right-hander gave up a sharp single to Nolan Arenado that third baseman Austin Riley knocked down to prevent a possible run-scoring double. Jackson then struck out Tyler O’Neill to end the inning.
Will Smith pitched the seventh inning and to close out the game and earned his 13th save. Smith struck out the side and fanned Andrew Knizner to end the game.
In 5 2/3 innings, Smyly (4-3) allowed one hit, three walks and struck out five to earn his first career win against St. Louis. It was his first scoreless outing in 12 starts this season.
St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim (1-5) pitched well in the loss. He worked four innings and allowed one run on three hits and a walk, and he struck out two.
St. Louis won the first game 9-1 when Adam Wainwright limited the Braves to three hits and struck out 11 for his 10th career victory against Atlanta.
Atlanta won three of four games in the weekend series. The clubs don’t meet again until Aug. 3-5 in St. Louis.
Cardinals 9, Braves 1
Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt both homered and Adam Wainwright threw a seven-inning complete game to lead St. Louis in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Arenado ended an 0-for-20 slump with a two-run homer in the first inning, his 13th of the season. Arenado was 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs. It was his first home run since June 12.
Goldschmidt was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and ended a 1-for-12 streak with a 401-foot three-run homer in the fifth inning against reliever Josh Tomlin. It was his 10th homer.
The Cardinals had scored only 10 runs in their previous seven games.
Wainwright (5-5) went the distance and allowed one run on three hits and three walks. He finished with a season-high 11 strikeouts. It was the 26th complete game of his career, tying him with Justin Verlander for the most by an active player.
Wainwright, a Georgia native, improved to 10-4 against the Braves, the club who selected him in the first round of the 2000 draft and traded him to St. Louis before the 2004 season.
The loser was Bryse Wilson (2-3), who pitched four innings and allowed five runs on eight hits and four strikeouts.
The Cardinals scored twice in the first inning on Arendo’s home run and added a run in the fourth on Yadier Molina’s RBI single. The hit was the 2,048th of Molina’s career, tying him with Johnny Bench for eighth place in hits by a catcher.
The Braves made it 3-1 in the fourth by executing a double-steal, with Freddie Freeman scoring when Ozzie Albies stole second base while Abraham Almonte struck out.
The Cardinals added Goldschmidt’s homer in the fifth and put three more on the board in the sixth on an RBI single by Goldschmidt, a bases-loaded walk to Arenado and Tyler O’Neill’s sacrifice fly.
Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. went 0-for-3 and saw his streak of reaching base end at 26 games.
