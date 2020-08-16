Although the Cedartown football program returns many contributors from seasons past, it is being led by a new captain as it enters a new decade.
News broke in the evening hours of Jan. 21 that Cedartown hired McEachern defensive coordinator Jamie Abrams as their next head football coach, and Abrams hit the ground running, preparing for his first season leading the Bulldogs.
Taking over a program is difficult in its own right. When you factor in an international pandemic hitting at the same time, it makes for a less-than-ideal situation.
“It’s definitely not what I was expecting for my first year here,” Abrams said in early July.
That might have been the understatement of the century. It would be insanely tough to find a man that has gone through more of a challenge this offseason than Abrams.
“I love my team, my players, and I think they can be very special,” Abrams said in a recent phone interview. “Dealing with COVID-19 though, it’s been very challenging. That’s the best way I can put it.”
Abrams listed restrictions and missing players at practice due to COVID precautions as some of the biggest obstacles for the team in his first preseason.
“It’s really been tough, and it’s through no fault of their own,” Abrams said when talking about absent players. “Since I’ve taken over, I’ve been able to have the entire team together only about three times.”
Of all the challenges this offseason has brought, Abrams mentioned that among the toughest has been being away from his players.
“It was already tough when we had to miss out on Spring practices, but then having other restrictions and losing players at times hurt too,” Abrams said. “As a coach, you really need to have your players together to gel relationships and build bonds. That’s been one of the things I’ve missed most this summer.”
Despite the unorthodox summer that Cedartown football endured, the one thing that has been evident has been the progress of the team and their love for the coaching staff.
“This summer, working with coach Abrams and the new staff has been really exciting at times, but also challenging,” standout sophomore linebacker Eli Barrow said. “Seeing our team come together with the new playbook we have learned has been really thrilling, but we have had some struggles here and there.
“The new coaches always have a plan. They do what’s best for the team as a whole and don’t exclude anyone,” Barrow said. “The best part about playing for (the new coaching staff) is getting to build that strong relationship with every coach, which is something that you need as a player. You are around them for most of your summer days, so having that good relationship with them where they trust you on the football field is what every player wants.”
Senior defensive back Jayden Johnson shared similar praises of his first preseason with Abrams and company.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the whole coaching staff,” Johnson said. “I see some similarities between this staff and the previous staff, but our coaches now are teaching us new things on offense and defense. I really like that they’re all pushing us to be the best that we can be.”
Jai Barnes, a junior offensive and defensive lineman, said that he has used the offseason to soak in as much knowledge as possible from the veteran coaching staff.
“I have enjoyed working with the new coaching staff. Each coach brings something new to the table that can help me and my teammates better our game. They want us to become the best we can be,” Barnes said. “The pace of practice with this staff is different. We’re always moving fast, we’re learning different techniques, footwork, and working with our hands and posture.
“Practicing with them and playing for them is great. They won’t let you give up — it’s either going to make you or break you — and I love that type of coaching,” Barnes said. “It makes us work harder. I think it’s going to be a great year and I’m looking forward to seeing how things will turn out.”
After moving from Region 5-4A to Region 7-4A, Cedartown will find most of its region opponents — aside from Central-Carroll — in the greater Chattanooga area. New region foes include Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Pickens, and Ridgeland.
Coach Abrams will have four non-region contests to ready his squad for the uber-important region schedule. Cedartown opens their season on Sept. 11 at rival Rockmart. Following a clash with Calhoun at home the following week, the Bulldogs will travel to New Manchester on Sept. 25. Cedartown wraps up non-region play on Oct. 2, hosting Heard County.
After a bye week, the Bulldogs will host Pickens in the Region 7-4A opener on Oct. 16. Following back to back road games at Northwest Whitfield on Oct. 23 and Ridgeland on Oct. 30, Cedartown will host Central-Carroll on Nov. 13 for Senior Night. The regular season finale will take place on Nov. 20 at Heritage-Catoosa.