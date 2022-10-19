ATLANTA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams launched a statewide bus tour Tuesday, three weeks ahead of Election Day.

At a Mexican restaurant in southeastern Atlanta, Abrams told cheering supporters she wants put a $6.6 billion budget surplus to work meeting Georgians’ needs, not passing tax cuts that primarily benefit the wealthy, the approach taken by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and his GOP predecessors for the past two decades.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

