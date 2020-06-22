Fort Oglethorpe City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 City Drive, Fort Oglethorpe.
To speak at a council meeting, citizens must contact the city clerk (706-866-2544, ext. 1300) no later than 4:30 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting at which they wish to speak.
They must give their name and the subject on which they wish to speak, and that information is passed on to the city manager for review.
At the council meeting, the citizen will have five minutes to speak. The mayor or council may extend that time.