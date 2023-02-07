North Georgia Business Park

Aerial view in March 2022: North Georgia Business Park, which is nearly 50 acres, is located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 (four-land highway seen at left in photo) and Bandy Road, about 100 yards from exit 345 on I-75 (seen at top right in photo).

 Catoosa County government

Catoosa County commissioners in early 2019 approved the purchase of just under 50 acres of land near the intersection of U.S Highway 41 and Bandy Road.

The $1.75 million purchase, using SPLOST funds, was made with a view to building a business park that could accommodate two medium-sized manufacturing or industrial-related facilities.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In