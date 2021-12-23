Like a dwindling population of other Americans, Howard Touchstone remembers with clarity the day he found out his country was under attack.
The Rome native was 16 and working his family’s farm when news of the bombing of Pearl Harbor made its way out to their home near John’s Mountain. He recalls how the nation swung into action as the threat of attack became a reality.
“We were sleeping, but we woke up,” he recalls. “Everybody worked.”
Back to Pearl Harbor
Eighty years later, at 96, Touchstone’s memories of that day, and of Pearl Harbor itself, are still vivid. He recently returned from a trip to Hawaii with his daughter, Gloria Moseley, for the 80-year observation of the attack. Their stay included festivities like a parade in which Touchstone was a grand marshal and rode in a black corvette, and there was a tour of the Daniel Inouye, a destroyer that the military commissioned Dec. 8. Touchstone received a private tour of the ship, along with a medal reserved for high-ranking officers. They also took a history-centered tour of the area and visited the USS Arizona Memorial.
And, of course, there was the solemn morning observance at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 of the moment bombs dropped on the U.S. Pacific Fleet ships and aircraft moored and parked there in 1941.
“At 7:55, it was silence,” Moseley recalls. “It was amazing how punctual they were.”
Over the course of the trip, Moseley says, countless members of the public and military wanted to meet her father and thank him for his service. She scrolls through pictures on her phone that show Touchstone with beaming military personnel and even a young boy who spotted him and begged for a photo.
“Everyone was extremely nice and helpful and kind and generous. Everywhere you went, they were saying, ‘Thank you for your service,’” Touchstone recalls.
Getting to Hawaii
Touchstone is a longtime member of the Cherokee Masonic Lodge No. 66. When the other members became aware that there would be an 80-year observance ceremony, they made a decision to see Touchstone get there, and word that one of their own had an opportunity to travel to the ceremony quickly spread among other local lodges.
Moseley recalls getting a call from a member of another lodge in Rome back in June.
“He asked me if I’d like an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii,” she remembers.
The lodges had touched off an effort to pay for most of the trip expenses, and the larger organization of the Seventh District Masonic Lodges eventually announced a desire to do just that.
Even with the Lodges covering airfare and food, though, the expenses for the trip were still going to be steep.
“It was going to be a considerable amount of money,” Moseley says.
Her daughter found an organization called Essential History Expeditions out of Denver, Colorado. The owners wanted to sponsor a World War II veteran’s tour costs for the observance, and they were eager to help round out the “all expenses paid” idea.
Moseley and her father met up with a number of other WWII servicemen on the trip, two of whom were 102. Moseley has a photo of Touchstone with a group of them clustered together and grinning.
WWII service
Touchstone and his twin, Houston Touchstone, joined the U.S. Navy via draft in December 1943. They were 18 years old.
They had asked to be in the Navy at the time of their draft, and the fact that their older brother, Weldon Touchstone, was already serving there may have had something to do with the fact that that’s where they ended up. The military made a point of keeping the twins together.
They passed through Pearl Harbor on their way to a 14-month stay in Guam as hospital corpsmen, and they went directly to work upon arrival there.
“We were setting up a medical dispensary at the receiving station,” Howard recalls. “We were all the doctors, dentists, cooks … we had a whole unit. When we got there, all of our equipment was laying out in the field waiting to be set up.”
The unit treated sick servicemen, handling non-life-threatening ailments in their 27-bed facility. They sent more serious cases to the local hospital.
“We made sick calls every day,” Howard says.
Those calls included trips to the island brig — a military prison.
“People were coming and going in all directions. We’d keep their shots up and keep their health records up to date,” he says.
Life after the war
Howard came out of the service as a pharmacist’s mate second class. At home, he returned to farm life for a few years and later used money from the GI Bill to establish a garage where he worked as an auto mechanic. After a few years, he went to work at General Electric in Rome where he spent 35 years.
In 1949, he and Betty Jane Stansell married. They had two children: Moseley and her brother, Randall Touchstone. Betty Jane passed away in July of 2014. The couple had been married just shy of 65 years.
Howard dedicated a good deal of his life to serving his community. He was a board member at the GE Credit Union (now Coosa Valley Credit Union) for 10 years, and is a charter member of West Rome Methodist Church. He’s been a Mason for 52 years, during which, he’s served as chaplain and “every other position at least once.”
As he nears 100 years old, he’s expressive and specific in conversation. His descriptions of his time in the service, dates of births and deaths and time spent in his various lines of work are chiseled and precise. He realizes there are just a few other WWII veterans in the Rome area now.
“You have to get old to be a WWII vet,” he says. “There are not that many left.”
He says he believes the Touchstone brothers’ safety during their time in the service was preserved largely “through the prayers of our mother.”
The rarity of three brothers returning unharmed from service in WWII is not lost on him, and he sums it up simply: “That was a miracle, really.”