Berry College associate professor Dr. Tamie Jovanelly got to see volcanic activity in Iceland while on a recent research expedition and a promotional tour for her book “Iceland: Tectonics, Volcanics and Glacial Features.”
The Antigua is a three-mast ship that took Jovanelly and 32 other researchers into the arctic to conduct research in their various disciplines. They left Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, and sailed across the 80th parallel north into international waters.
Jovanelly and the other researchers took two small boats to make landfall twice a day to conduct research. But those daily expeditions were dependent on weather and the presence of polar bears. Jovanelly was there primarily to study climate change, general geology and water quality issues.
Berry College associate professor Dr. Tamie Jovanelly got to see volcanic activity in Iceland while on a recent research expedition and a promotional tour for her book “Iceland: Tectonics, Volcanics and Glacial Features.”
Contributed
The Antigua is a three-mast ship that took Jovanelly and 32 other researchers into the arctic to conduct research in their various disciplines. They left Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, and sailed across the 80th parallel north into international waters.
Contributed
While in Reykjavik, Iceland to promote her book about tectonic and volcanic activity in that country, Tamie Jovanelly got to see an active volcano which she said was a dream come true.
Contributed
Jovanelly and the other researchers took two small boats to make landfall twice a day to conduct research. But those daily expeditions were dependent on weather and the presence of polar bears. Jovanelly was there primarily to study climate change, general geology and water quality issues.
Contributed
“The beauty of being a researcher and professor is you bring these real world experiences to the classroom,” Jovanelly said.
From ice sheets above the arctic circle to molten lava spewing from fissures in Iceland, a recent trip held incredible and important sights for Berry College associate professor Tamie Jovanelly.
This trip was three years in the making for Jovanelly who received a research grant in 2019. She was finally able to embark on the journey in May and was one of 33 research scientists aboard a three-mast barquentine sailing ship called the Antigua.
They left Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, and sailed across the 80th degree latitude line into international waters.
“Basically I was looking at climate change, general geology, and water quality issues,” Jovanelly said. But the trip was pretty interdisciplinary. While I was focusing on that, others were studying the migratory patterns of narwhals, others were interested in tracking seals or polar bears.
She said the ship was equipped with two smaller boats which the researchers would take to land or around the sea ice. They attempted two landfalls each day. But those were dependent on weather and the presence of polar bears.
“We were able to sail in full-mast twice which was among the most beautiful and exciting things I’ve ever experienced,” she said.
When she did get to conduct her research, Jovanelly focused on geology, the movement of sediment, as well as water quality.
“I’ve been studying in Iceland since 2006 and wrote a book that came out in 2020,” she said. “This group of islands is farther north than Iceland. So it was interested in making comparisons in the differences in latitude but also geologically, they’re much older than Iceland. I was interested in exploring their geology and making that connection. The next frontier of exploration could be these international territories.”
One example of how her research yielded useful data is in regard to water quality. In her pre-research, she realized that the islands were significantly mined for coal in the distant past.
“You’d think the water there would be almost pristine because because no one has been there in such a long time and they’re uninhabited now,” she said. “But what I found was that the abandoned mines had acid mine drainage. The water quality was contaminated as a result of previous coal mining. I hope I can give that report to local governments to raise awareness and possibly affect some change.”
As they sailed through 23 hours of daylight (the arctic stays in full sunlight all day long throughout the summer months) Jovanelly saw the effects of climate change first hand.
“We were able to go all the way across the 80th degree latitude because the sea ice had melted enough to go that far north,” she said. “The captain said in his 30 years of navigating he’d never seen that. We looked at the data and found out it was only the fifth time the ice had retreated that far.”
But her expedition aboard the Antigua was only one part of her journey. Jovanelly then went to Iceland on a book promotion tour for her book “Iceland: Tectonics, Volcanics and Glacial Features.”
She was staying in the country’s capital, Reykjavik, when the country experienced earthquakes due to volcanic activity.
For a geologist who had spent years studying volcanic activity and even wrote a book about Iceland, this seemed like a profound moment for Jovanelly.
“I’ve waited my whole life to see an active volcano,” she said. “It was fascinating and breathtaking and awe inspiring. It’s difficult to put into words. Pictures don’t do it justice. And of course it was very special for me on another level since as I was seeing it first hand, I could understand the structure and process and the time and deep science behind this activity.”
Berry College students will benefit from Jovanelly’s recent experiences as she brings back that wealth of first-hand knowledge to the classroom.
“The beauty of being a researcher and professor is you bring these real world experiences to the classroom,” she said. “Experiencing this activity first-hand really helps me to bring that to life for the students. To be able to witness that was really a dream come true.”