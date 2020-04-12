A correction and more of a clarification from previous editions of the Standard Journal.
First: in recent days on Page A1, we published a story about the burn ban going into place. Our dates got mixed up when we initially published the story online, and we corrected it there and thought we had for the print edition as well. To set the record straight: the annual burn ban doesn’t officially go into place until May 1. We apologize for any confusion it might have caused. Please get a permit before considering any burning larger than a campfire.
Second: The Standard Journal previously reported about the Good Neighbor Food Pantry in Cedartown closing. For the record, from those now involved with the pantry: Food Pantry in Cedartown is only temporarily closed for reorganization under new management and improved distribution of food to Polk County residents. This ministry started by the Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Church is looking for volunteers to train in all areas of operations. An announcement will be made for re-opening date. For more info please call 678-901-9184.