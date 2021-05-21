A Haralson County man was nabbed Thursday in a computer sex sting conducted by Floyd County police, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Cody Kennedy, 26, of Bremen, was arrested Thursday afternoon at a location on Garden Avenue. Police allege Kennedy had made online contact with a girl he believed was under the age of 16. Kennedy is accused of asking the child for nude photos of herself and sent her a picture of himself before making arrangements to meet for sex.
Kennedy is charged with felony child molestation, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, use of a computer to solicit a child to commit an illegal act and sexual exploitation of children.
Rome man nabbed in child sex sting
Floyd County Police have arrested a Rome man who is accused of downloading material of children being sexually abused, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Michael Byers, 33, was taken into custody at his home Thursday morning and charged with felonies for two counts of computer pornography and possession of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct.
Byers also faces a felony probation violation.
Police arrest three on meth possession with intent to distribute charges
Floyd County police, seeking to serve an arrest warrant on a person at 251 Dublin Circle, arrested three people after discovering a large amount of methamphetamine, packaging material and at least one firearm, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Samuel Alexander McIntyre, 28 of Cartersville, Nicholas Ryan Matthews, 38, Rome and Maggie Beth Stansell, 43, both of whom list 251 Dublin Circle as their address are all charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
The original warrant officers were trying to serve, alleges that Matthews conspired to sell and distribute meth back in March.
Stansell is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, two counts of possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony and possession of a sawed off shotgun.
McIntyre is also charged with possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony.
Matthews is charged with use of a communications device to commit a felony involving a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.
Rome man charged with possession of meth
An East Rome resident faces a felony drug charge after officers executed a search warrant at his home just before 3 p.m. Thursday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Maxwell Branton, 44, was taken into custody at his home on East 16th Street after a quantity of meth, needles and a glass smoking pipe were discovered during the execution of a search warrant.
Branton is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.