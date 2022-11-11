nursing celebrated at GHC

Betty Coffman with her daughter Dr. Julie Barnes. Betty was one of Georgia Highlands College’s (then Floyd College’s) first nursing graduates in 1973. Her daughter also graduated from the nursing program at GHC.

 Jeff Brown

Betty Coffman was one of the very first nursing graduates from 1973.

Last week, she stood to tell her story during a nursing reception at Heritage Hall. When Betty started at Georgia Highlands College (then Floyd Junior College), her youngest child was six months old. She had five kids total. When it was time to order uniforms, she decided not to order, telling the faculty and staff at the time that she wouldn’t be able to complete the program in two years.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In