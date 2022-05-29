A 5-year-old boy who attended Model Elementary School is the latest drowning victim in Lake Allatoona.
The Department of Natural Resources stated that just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, game wardens responded to a drowning in Clear Creek on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County.
According to witnesses, a 5-year-old Kaiden Franklin of Calhoun was playing on a float in the lake and a few minutes later he was missing from the float. The game wardens located him with side scan sonar in approximately six feet of water and the Bartow County Dive Team recovered his body at 4:35 p.m.
Sunday evening, Model Elementary posted the following note on Facebook:
"Our deepest pain is having to share the passing of one of our own school babies. Our hearts are broken to have to share this news with our school family.
"Model family and friends, please keep the family of Kaiden Franklin in your thoughts and prayers. Our precious Kaiden just graduated kindergarten but passed away from a water accident yesterday at Lake Allatoona.
"Model community members are in the process of setting up a donation fund for the family in addition to a meal train. More information will be shared once available. Donations for the family may also be dropped off at Model Elementary this week. This has been shared with the family's permission.
"We love you always, precious Kaiden!"
The child is the third person lost on Allatoona in a month.
Late Monday, Francisco Estegan Ayala, 39, of Douglasville drowned near Acworth, his body was recovered Tuesday afternoon.
On April 29, emergency crews were called to Old Highway 41 Campground after witnesses reported a man in distress who slipped below the water. They discovered the body of 37-year-old Charles Matthews of Ellijay.