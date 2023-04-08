5 signs it's time to renovate

Homeowners can renovate their homes when they see fit, but various signs may warn that it's time consider updating or remodeling a home.

 Special

Homeowners renovate their homes for a variety of reasons. Renovations can increase the value of a property and make homes safer and more comfortable for their occupants. Improvements also can be made to stay current with the times or to give a home a new vibe.

Statista projects $510 billion will be spent on home improvements in 2024. The home improvement market is generating significant revenue. In fact, nearly a quarter of Americans opting to renovate their homes will spend an average of $10,000 on their projects. According to a Home Stars Renovation report, 8 percent of Canadian homeowners who have renovated have spent more than $20,000 on a home improvement project.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In