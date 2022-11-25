County commissioners in all 159 counties in Georgia, as well as sheriffs, superior court clerks, probate judges, tax commissioners, magistrate judges and some coroners, will receive $5,000 a year cost of living adjustments (COLAs), according to the amended fiscal year 2022 state budget.

Pay raises for local elected officials are required by state law when state employees receive across-the-board raises. and the raises must be equal in amount or percentage to raises received by state employees.

