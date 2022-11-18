Jama House

Catoosa County Deputy Chief Financial Officer Jama House explained at a Board of Commissioners meeting how American Recovery Act funds would be used to help with employee bonuses.

 Catoosa County government

Like most other counties and cities across the United States, Catoosa County received federal funds as part of the American Recovery Plan (ARP). The county’s share of ARP funds was $13,126,623.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the first amendment to the budget on Nov. 15 at a regular meeting by shifting $458,838 in ARP funds to various departments within the government.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

