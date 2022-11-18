Like most other counties and cities across the United States, Catoosa County received federal funds as part of the American Recovery Plan (ARP). The county’s share of ARP funds was $13,126,623.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the first amendment to the budget on Nov. 15 at a regular meeting by shifting $458,838 in ARP funds to various departments within the government.
Catoosa County Deputy Chief Financial Officer Jama House read to commissioners a resolution proposing the change.
The resolution did not detail the reason for the transfers. Vice-chair Chuck Harris clarified the question hanging in the air.
Harris explained that before the general budget was passed in August, a number of department heads had approached the commissioners asking for money for raises for employees in their departments. They said they were having trouble retaining employees at current pay rates. “We felt we were not able at that time to commit to [as much as they wanted], so that’s when we adopted a lower amount.”
The board agreed to a $2,100-a-year raise for all qualifying full-time employees, which comes to around $1 an hour.
But Harris says retention of employees, especially in the Sheriff’s Department, the Fire Department, and Public Works, has been a real problem, because they can make more money other places.
The bonuses, using ARP funds to free up the money from department budgets for them, will, Harris hopes, help keep employees working for the county.
House explained, when asked, that ARP funds came with a lot of rules attached, and that transfer assured the funds were being used properly. House said that some money also came from the general budget contingency fund of $83,000.
The resolution passed unanimously.
The bonuses will be for $1,000 to $1,200 each for qualifying full-time employees. They will be distributed in two installments -- $500-$600 in December and the rest early next summer.
A citizen attending the meeting asked why the county didn’t use $2.3 million spent two years ago on a piece of property that has not yet been utilized on pay increases if retaining employees was so difficult. No one addressed the question, which was posed during public comments.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.