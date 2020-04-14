The noon report released Tuesday by the Department of Public Health showed 8,818 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, including 329 deaths.
Gordon County’s total was 44 cases with three deaths reported as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Just a reminder that cases are assigned to each county by residence not where they were tested. Also, this is all the information that has been shared with Gordon County, as due to HIPPA laws we do not know the names of any patients or fatalities,” said Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.
AdventHealth Gordon numbers reported today to Gordon County Emergency Management are as follows: 13 positive results, 82 negative results and seven pending results. AdventHealth Gordon numbers represent a cumulative total of tests done in their facility.
Nearby, Bartow County’s total climbed to 224 with 17 deaths. Floyd County’s was adjusted to 119 with six deaths, according to the DPH.
The Department of Public Health releases reports twice daily, once at noon and once at 7 p.m. To see the full report, visit the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
The updated numbers come just one day after Gov. Brian Kemp said on Monday that state and federal officials are working to increase the supply of hospital beds and test kits in Georgia ahead of an anticipated peak surge coming in the next few weeks.
The governor highlighted a push by local hospitals and federal authorities to set up hundreds more beds to handle the patient surge projected for May 1, including 200 intensive care “pods” at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Meanwhile, diagnostic test results “continue to lag” despite a dramatic increase in the number and speed of tests conducted in recent days, Kemp said. More testing will be critical to maintain safety and track possible new outbreaks after people start going back to work, he said.
The state has also completed roughly 57,000 diagnostic tests, mostly processed in commercial labs. The number of tests has increased substantially in recent days due to tighter coordination between the state health lab and private companies and speedier turnaround times at many local hospitals.
The governor did not speculate on when the state’s shelter-in-place order will ultimately be lifted. The current order is set to run through April, but Kemp has the ability to extend it. He has already done so once.