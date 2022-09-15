Gordon County 4-H’ers participated in several contests held at the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair this year.

Among these were the Educational Booth, 4-H Project Showcase, Pumpkin Decorating, and the Scarecrow Creation. Our 4-H’ers put a great deal of thought and time into their entries and had some very creative and interesting projects.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In