Gordon County 4-H’ers participated in several contests held at the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair this year.
Among these were the Educational Booth, 4-H Project Showcase, Pumpkin Decorating, and the Scarecrow Creation. Our 4-H’ers put a great deal of thought and time into their entries and had some very creative and interesting projects.
In the Educational Booth category 4-H’ers picked a theme, planned out how it would look then met and decorated the booth at the Fairgrounds. With a total of 5 booth entries Gordon County 4-H took 1st place this year with the theme We’ll leave you wanting s’more 4H.
In the 4-H Project Showcase, youth had three areas to choose from: Agriculture-STEM, Healthy Living and Civic Engagement.
In the Agriculture-STEM category:
Makayla Blackstock/Lunge Your Horse
In the Healthy Living category:
William Dunnaway/Ultimate Egg Sandwich
Joe Dunnaway/What makes a great Tennis player
William Parish/Vaping Dangers
Civic Engagement category:
Jazmine Miller/Africa
Jenica Weaver/History of Baton
Preslie Parish/Ballet
We had a total of 15 entries in the Pumpkin Decorating contest and the winners were:
Harlow Sheriff/Wilbur and Charlotte’s Web
Makayla Blackstock/Hogtober 4-H Mama Pig
(tie) Jazmine Miller/ Witch and Gabriel Miller/ T-Rex Eggs
A total of 8 entries in the Scarecrow Creation contest and the winners were:
Makayla Blackstock/4-H Graduating Senior Ag Girl
Erica Pendley/Farmer with Eggs for sell
William Parish/UGA the Georgia Bulldog
We are proud of the hard work and dedication each 4-H’er put into their entries. Congratulations to all our Gordon County 4-H’ers!