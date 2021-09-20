Gordon County 4-H’ers participated in several contests held at the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair this year.
Among these were the Educational Booth, 4-H Project Showcase, Pumpkin Decorating, and the Scarecrow Creation.
Our 4-H’ers put a great deal of thought and time into their entries and had some very creative and interesting projects.
In the Educational Booth category 4-H’ers picked a theme, planned out how it would look then met and decorated the booth at the Fairgrounds. Gordon County 4-H took 1 st place with their booth this year with the theme "Adventure Awaits!"
In the 4-H Project Showcase, youth had three areas to choose from Agriculture-STEM, Healthy Living and Civic Engagement. The winners were as follows:
Agriculture-STEM
First place Preslie Parish, second place Makayla Blackstock and third place Will Dunnaway.
Healthy Living
First place Joe Dunnaway and in second place Breana Manning.
Civic Engagement
First place went to Hannah Jones and in second place was William Parish.
Pumpkin Decorating
First place Makayla Blackstock, second place Preslie Parish, and third place Andrew Carroll. Other entries were Abigail and Atticus Carroll.
Scarecrow Creation
First place Makayla Blackstock, second place Hannah Jones, and third place William Parish. Other entries were Andrew, Atticus and Abigail Carroll.
We are proud of the hard work and dedication each 4-H’er put into their entries. Congratulations to all our Gordon County 4-H’ers!
For information on Gordon County 4-H visit our website at extension.uga.edu/county-offices/gordon.html or call 706-629-8685.