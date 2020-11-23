The Model Blue Devils earned a 28-7 victory against the Gordon Central Warriors on a rare Saturday game, lighting the scoreboard up late in what had mostly been a defensive stalemate for majority of the game.
Model earns the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA and will start its state playoff journey on the road at the Washington High School Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 28, in Atlanta.
The first half of the regular-season finale in Calhoun saw a combined 11 possessions, but the first points of the game weren’t recorded until late in the second quarter after Model blocked a Gordon Central punt and took over the ball on the Warrior 6-yard line.
Blue Devils senior running back Joseph Wallace scored on a pitch to the right from three yards out just a couple of plays later, and the extra point gave Model a 7-0 lead with only 21 seconds left in the first half.
Model opened the third quarter with a three-and-out before Gordon Central responded with a long, time consuming drive that included both a converted fourth down try and a failed fourth down attempt that didn’t matter because a Model penalty gave the Warriors a first down anyway.
Warrior running back Jordan Boone ran in a touchdown soon after and the extra point tied the score at 7-7 with only two minutes left in the third quarter.
Model responded with a five-plus minute drive of their own, converting a fourth-and-1 along the way before quarterback Sam Silver scored after three straight runs to the left. The extra point gave Model a 14-7 lead with about 9:35 left in the fourth, and they never looked back.
The Blue Devils were threatening on their next possession after a Warrior three-and-out, but Gordon Central safety Sean Gray picked off a pass near the red zone.
Those fortunes reversed quickly though when Model safety Dillon Silver got an interception of his own only two plays later.
That pick set up the Blue Devils on the Warrior 8-yard line, and Wallace punched in his second score of afternoon a few plays later. The extra point extended the lead to 21-7.
On the next drive, another GC three-and-out resulted in a blocked punt that gave Model the ball on the Warrior 12. Wallace scored his third touchdown with a 4-yard run a couple plays later. The extra point set the final score at 28-7.
Model earns the third seed from Region 7-AA while Chattooga settles for the fourth seed. The Blue Devils prepare to face the Bulldogs of Booker T. Washington High School on Saturday at Grady Memorial Stadium.
Per Atlanta Public Schools’ policy, no fans will be allowed to attend the game, but it will be live streamed online. A video link will be made available later in the week. For live updates from the contest, be sure to follow Sports Editor Michael Baron on Twitter @Michael_Baron96.