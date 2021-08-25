Three people were arrested on felony possession of synthetic marijuana charges Tuesday during a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force bust at the Relax Inn.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Welch Lee Teesateskie, 56; Elizabeth Charlene Osborn, 42; and Christopher James Minor II, 29, all face possession of synthetic marijuana charges as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Osborn and Minor were held Wednesday morning on $5,700 bond in the jail and Teesateskie was held without bond.