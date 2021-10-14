Three Rome men were arrested at 424 Decatur Street on Thursday and two were charged with the possession of numerous drugs including Ecstasy and pills, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Da'Juan Askew, 28; Thaddeus Damien Barrett, 26; and Reginald Delmar Watkins all face felony drug possession charges. Watkins is only accused of cocaine possession while Barrett and Askew face charges of possession with intent to sell of Schedule I, II, IV controlled substances as well as marijuana.
Askew and Barrett had over 10 ounces of marijuana as well as Ecstasy, hyrdocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam pills packaged for resale. Barrett is additionally charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm as well as possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.
Watkins was held on $5,700 bond while Barrett and Askew were held without bond early Thursday.