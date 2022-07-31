Softball season is upon us with scrimmages this week and actual regular season games on Thursday and Saturday before the start of the 2022 campaign for most of our local teams this upcoming week.
And it’s a season that promises to be full of intrigue.
Can Gordon Lee, a perennial state powerhouse in Class A Public, step up two classifications and win an incredible 20th consecutive region title, this time in Region 6-AAA?
Can a veteran LaFayette club build on a region runner-up showing in 6-AAA last fall and break through with a fastpitch crown?
Can some new faces at Ringgold mesh well enough with the established veterans to give the Lady Tigers a chance to make a run at the 6-AAA title?
Can a very experienced LFO team take the big leap and vie for a 6-AAA championship after playing all of last year with no seniors on the roster?
Can Ridgeland defy its own youth and earn a spot in the postseason without any seniors on its roster in its first season in 6-AAA?
And as for Heritage, can the Navy-and-Red navigate a very tough Region 7-AAAA that also includes defending state champion Central-Carroll and two more teams — Northwest and Cedartown — that joined Central and Heritage in Columbus late last October?
Today, we preview the six high school softball teams in our two-county area, with Gordon Lee, Heritage, LaFayette and Ringgold previews found here on Page B2 and Ridgeland and LFO previews listed on Page B3.