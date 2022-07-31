Softball season is upon us with scrimmages this week and actual regular season games on Thursday and Saturday before the start of the 2022 campaign for most of our local teams this upcoming week.

And it’s a season that promises to be full of intrigue.

All previews in today’s edition

by Sports Editor Scott Herpst.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In