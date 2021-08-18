REGION 6-A SCHEDULES

# — denotes region games

ARMUCHEE INDIANS

Aug. 20 at King’s Academy

Aug. 27 vs. Towns County

Sept. 3 at Coosa

Sept. 10 OPEN

Sept. 17 vs. Southeast Whitfield

Sept. 24 vs. Weaver, Ala.

Oct. 1 vs. Mt. Zion-Carroll#

Oct. 8 at B.E.S.T. Academy#

Oct. 15 OPEN

Oct. 22 vs. Trion#

Oct. 29 vs. Gordon Lee#

Nov. 5 at Bowdon#

B.E.S.T. ACADEMY EAGLES

Aug. 20 vs. Spencer

Aug. 27 at North Clayton

Sept. 3 OPEN

Sept. 10 at Fellowship Christian

Sept. 17 OPEN

Sept. 23 vs. Temple

Oct. 1 vs. Lakeside-DeKalb

Oct. 8 vs. Armuchee#

Oct. 15 vs. Trion#

Oct. 22 at Gordon Lee#

Oct. 28 vs. Bowdon#

Nov. 5 at Mt. Zion-Carroll#

BOWDON RED DEVILS

Aug. 20 at Temple

Aug. 27 vs. Bremen

Sept. 3 at Haralson County

Sept. 10 vs. Heritage-Newnan

Sept. 17 OPEN

Sept. 24 at Trion#

Oct. 1 at Gordon Lee#

Oct. 8 vs. North Cobb Christian

Oct. 15 OPEN

Oct. 22 vs. Mt. Zion-Carroll#

Oct. 28 at B.E.S.T. Academy#

Nov. 5 at Armuchee#

GORDON LEE TROJANS

Aug. 20 at Dade County

Aug. 27 vs. LFO

Sept. 3 at LaFayette

Sept. 10 OPEN

Sept. 17 vs. Gordon Central

Sept. 24 at Southeast Whitfield

Oct. 1 vs. Bowdon#

Oct. 8 at Mt. Zion-Carroll#

Oct. 15 OPEN

Oct. 22 vs. B.E.S.T. Academy#

Oct. 29 at Armuchee#

Nov. 5 vs. Trion#

MT. ZION-CARROLL EAGLES

Aug. 20 vs. Central-Talbotton

Aug. 27 vs. Creekside Academy

Sept. 3 at Landmark Christian

Sept. 10 OPEN

Sept. 17 vs. Dade County

Sept. 24 at Heritage-Newnan

Oct. 1 at Armuchee#

Oct. 8 vs. Gordon Lee#

Oct. 15 OPEN

Oct. 22 at Bowdon#

Oct. 29 at Trion#

Nov. 5 vs. B.E.S.T. Academy#

TRION BULLDOGS

Aug. 20 OPEN

Aug. 27 vs. Coosa

Sept. 3 vs. Model

Sept. 10 at Dade County

Sept. 17 vs. Cedar Bluff, Ala.

Sept. 24 vs. Bowdon#

Oct. 1 vs. Southeast Whitfield#

Oct. 8 OPEN

Oct. 15 at B.E.S.T. Academy#

Oct. 22 at Armuchee#

Oct. 29 vs. Mt. Zion-Carroll#

Nov. 5 at Gordon Lee#

REGION 6-AAA SCHEDULES

# — denotes region games

ADAIRSVILLE TIGERS

Aug. 20 at Chattooga

Aug. 27 vs. Cass

Sept. 3 OPEN

Sept. 10 at Murray County#

Sept. 17 OPEN

Sept. 24 vs. LaFayette#

Oct. 1 vs. Ringgold#

Oct. 8 at Coahulla Creek#

Oct. 15 vs. Sonoraville#

Oct. 22 at Rockmart#

Oct. 29 vs. North Murray#

Nov. 5 vs. LFO#

COAHULLA CREEK COLTS

Aug. 20 at Northwest Whitfield

Aug. 27 vs. Southeast Whitfield

Sept. 3 OPEN

Sept. 10 at Rockmart#

Sept. 17 at North Murray#

Sept. 24 vs. LFO#

Oct. 1 at Murray County#

Oct. 8 vs. Adairsville#

Oct. 15 at LaFayette#

Oct. 22 vs. Ringgold#

Oct. 29 OPEN

Nov. 5 vs. Sonoraville#

LAFAYETTE RAMBLERS

Aug. 20 OPEN

Aug. 27 at Model

Sept. 3 vs. Gordon Lee

Sept. 10 at LFO#

Sept. 17 vs. Murray County#

Sept. 24 at Adairsville#

Oct. 1 OPEN

Oct. 8 at Ringgold#

Oct. 15 vs. Coahulla Creek#

Oct. 22 at Sonoraville#

Oct. 29 vs. Rockmart#

Nov. 5 vs. North Murray#

LFO WARRIORS

Aug. 20 vs. Heritage

Aug. 27 at Gordon Lee

Sept. 3 OPEN

Sept. 10 vs. LaFayette#

Sept. 17 at Ringgold#

Sept. 24 at Coahulla Creek#

Oct. 1 at Sonoraville#

Oct. 8 vs. Rockmart#

Oct. 15 vs. North Murray#

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 vs. Murray County#

Nov. 5 at Adairsville#

MURRAY COUNTY INDIANS

Aug. 20 at Southeast Whitfield

Aug. 27 OPEN

Sept. 3 vs. Gilmer

Sept. 10 vs. Adairsville#

Sept. 17 at LaFayette#

Sept. 24 at Ringgold#

Oct. 1 vs. Coahulla Creek#

Oct. 8 at Sonoraville#

Oct. 15 vs. Rockmart#

Oct. 22 vs. North Murray#

Oct. 29 at LFO#

Nov. 5 OPEN

NORTH MURRAY MOUNTAINEERS

Aug. 20 OPEN

Aug. 27 OPEN

Sept. 3 at Northwest Whitfield#

Sept. 10 vs. Ringgold#

Sept. 17 vs. Coahulla Creek#

Sept. 24 vs. Sonoraville#

Oct. 1 at Rockmart#

Oct. 8 vs. Southeast Whitfield#

Oct. 15 at LFO#

Oct. 22 at Murray County#

Oct. 29 vs. Adairsville#

Nov. 5 at LaFayette#

RINGGOLD TIGERS

Aug. 20 OPEN

Aug. 27 at Heritage

Sept. 3 vs. Ridgeland

Sept. 10 at North Murray#

Sept. 17 vs. LFO#

Sept. 24 vs. Murray County#

Oct. 1 at Adairsville#

Oct. 8 vs. LaFayette#

Oct. 15 OPEN

Oct. 22 at Coahulla Creek#

Oct. 29 vs. Sonoraville#

Nov. 5 at Rockmart#

ROCKMART YELLOW JACKETS

Aug. 20 vs. Rome

Aug. 27 at Cedartown

Sept. 3 OPEN

Sept. 10 vs. Coahulla Creek#

Sept. 17 at Sonoraville#

Sept. 24 OPEN

Oct. 1 vs. North Murray#

Oct. 8 at LFO#

Oct. 15 at Murray County#

Oct. 22 vs. Adairsville#

Oct. 29 at LaFayette#

Nov. 5 vs. Ringgold#

SONORAVILLE PHOENIX

Aug. 20 at Model

Aug. 27 OPEN

Sept. 3 at Chattooga

Sept. 10 OPEN

Sept. 17 vs. Rockmart#

Sept. 24 at North Murray#

Oct. 1 vs. LFO#

Oct. 8 vs. Murray County#

Oct. 15 at Adairsville#

Oct. 22 vs. LaFayette#

Oct. 29 at Ringgold#

Nov. 5 at Coahulla Creek#

REGION 7-AAAA SCHEDULES

# — denotes region games

CEDARTOWN BULLDOGS

Aug. 20 at Denmark

Aug. 27 vs. Rockmart

Sept. 3 at Calhoun

Sept. 10 vs. New Manchester

Sept. 17 at Heard County

Sept. 24 OPEN

Oct. 1 at Pickens#

Oct. 8 vs. Northwest Whitfield#

Oct. 15 vs. Ridgeland#

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 at Central-Carroll#

Nov. 5 vs. Heritage#

CENTRAL-CARROLL LIONS

Aug. 20 OPEN

Aug. 27 vs. Chapel Hill

Sept. 3 vs. Towers

Sept. 10 vs. Whitewater

Sept. 17 at Villa Rica

Sept. 24 vs. Heard County

Oct. 1 at Northwest Whitfield#

Oct. 8 vs. Heritage#

Oct. 15 at Pickens#

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 vs. Cedartown#

Nov. 5 at Ridgeland#

HERITAGE GENERALS

Aug. 20 at LFO

Aug. 27 vs. Ringgold

Sept. 3 vs. Temple

Sept. 10 vs. Christian Heritage

Sept. 17 at Darlington

Sept. 24 OPEN

Oct. 1 vs. Ridgeland#

Oct. 8 at Central-Carroll#

Oct. 15 at Northwest Whitfield#

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 vs. Pickens#

Nov. 5 at Cedartown#

NORTHWEST WHITFIELD BRUINS

Aug. 20 vs. Coahulla Creek

Aug. 27 vs. Gordon Central

Sept. 3 vs. North Murray

Sept. 10 vs. Chattooga

Sept. 17 OPEN

Sept. 24 OPEN

Oct. 1 vs. Central-Carroll#

Oct. 8 at Cedartown#

Oct. 15 vs. Heritage#

Oct. 22 at Southeast Whitfield

Oct. 29 at Ridgeland#

Nov. 5 vs. Pickens#

PICKENS DRAGONS

Aug. 20 at Gilmer

Aug. 27 vs. Chattooga

Sept. 3 vs. White County

Sept. 10 at Coosa

Sept. 17 vs. Union County

Sept. 24 OPEN

Oct. 1 vs. Cedartown#

Oct. 8 at Ridgeland#

Oct. 15 vs. Central-Carroll#

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 at Heritage#

Nov. 5 at Northwest Whitfield#

RIDGELAND PANTHERS

Aug. 20 at East Forsyth

Aug. 27 at Dalton

Sept. 3 at Ringgold

Sept. 10 vs. Calhoun

Sept. 17 at Cass

Sept. 24 OPEN

Oct. 1 at Heritage#

Oct. 8 vs. Pickens#

Oct. 15 at Cedartown#

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 vs. Northwest Whitfield#

Nov. 5 vs Central-Carroll#

SOUTHEAST WHITFIELD RAIDERS

Aug. 20 vs. Murray County

Aug. 27 at Coahulla Creek

Sept. 3 vs. Gordon Central

Sept. 10 at Fannin County

Sept. 17 at Armuchee

Sept. 24 vs. Gordon Lee

Oct. 1 at Trion

Oct. 8 at North Murray

Oct. 15 OPEN

Oct. 22 vs. Northwest Whitfield

Oct. 29 vs. East Forsyth

Nov. 5 OPEN

(Playing a non-region schedule in 2021)

