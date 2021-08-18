REGION 6-A SCHEDULES
# — denotes region games
ARMUCHEE INDIANS
Aug. 20 at King’s Academy
Aug. 27 vs. Towns County
Sept. 3 at Coosa
Sept. 10 OPEN
Sept. 17 vs. Southeast Whitfield
Sept. 24 vs. Weaver, Ala.
Oct. 1 vs. Mt. Zion-Carroll#
Oct. 8 at B.E.S.T. Academy#
Oct. 15 OPEN
Oct. 22 vs. Trion#
Oct. 29 vs. Gordon Lee#
Nov. 5 at Bowdon#
B.E.S.T. ACADEMY EAGLES
Aug. 20 vs. Spencer
Aug. 27 at North Clayton
Sept. 3 OPEN
Sept. 10 at Fellowship Christian
Sept. 17 OPEN
Sept. 23 vs. Temple
Oct. 1 vs. Lakeside-DeKalb
Oct. 8 vs. Armuchee#
Oct. 15 vs. Trion#
Oct. 22 at Gordon Lee#
Oct. 28 vs. Bowdon#
Nov. 5 at Mt. Zion-Carroll#
BOWDON RED DEVILS
Aug. 20 at Temple
Aug. 27 vs. Bremen
Sept. 3 at Haralson County
Sept. 10 vs. Heritage-Newnan
Sept. 17 OPEN
Sept. 24 at Trion#
Oct. 1 at Gordon Lee#
Oct. 8 vs. North Cobb Christian
Oct. 15 OPEN
Oct. 22 vs. Mt. Zion-Carroll#
Oct. 28 at B.E.S.T. Academy#
Nov. 5 at Armuchee#
GORDON LEE TROJANS
Aug. 20 at Dade County
Aug. 27 vs. LFO
Sept. 3 at LaFayette
Sept. 10 OPEN
Sept. 17 vs. Gordon Central
Sept. 24 at Southeast Whitfield
Oct. 1 vs. Bowdon#
Oct. 8 at Mt. Zion-Carroll#
Oct. 15 OPEN
Oct. 22 vs. B.E.S.T. Academy#
Oct. 29 at Armuchee#
Nov. 5 vs. Trion#
MT. ZION-CARROLL EAGLES
Aug. 20 vs. Central-Talbotton
Aug. 27 vs. Creekside Academy
Sept. 3 at Landmark Christian
Sept. 10 OPEN
Sept. 17 vs. Dade County
Sept. 24 at Heritage-Newnan
Oct. 1 at Armuchee#
Oct. 8 vs. Gordon Lee#
Oct. 15 OPEN
Oct. 22 at Bowdon#
Oct. 29 at Trion#
Nov. 5 vs. B.E.S.T. Academy#
TRION BULLDOGS
Aug. 20 OPEN
Aug. 27 vs. Coosa
Sept. 3 vs. Model
Sept. 10 at Dade County
Sept. 17 vs. Cedar Bluff, Ala.
Sept. 24 vs. Bowdon#
Oct. 1 vs. Southeast Whitfield#
Oct. 8 OPEN
Oct. 15 at B.E.S.T. Academy#
Oct. 22 at Armuchee#
Oct. 29 vs. Mt. Zion-Carroll#
Nov. 5 at Gordon Lee#
REGION 6-AAA SCHEDULES
# — denotes region games
ADAIRSVILLE TIGERS
Aug. 20 at Chattooga
Aug. 27 vs. Cass
Sept. 3 OPEN
Sept. 10 at Murray County#
Sept. 17 OPEN
Sept. 24 vs. LaFayette#
Oct. 1 vs. Ringgold#
Oct. 8 at Coahulla Creek#
Oct. 15 vs. Sonoraville#
Oct. 22 at Rockmart#
Oct. 29 vs. North Murray#
Nov. 5 vs. LFO#
COAHULLA CREEK COLTS
Aug. 20 at Northwest Whitfield
Aug. 27 vs. Southeast Whitfield
Sept. 3 OPEN
Sept. 10 at Rockmart#
Sept. 17 at North Murray#
Sept. 24 vs. LFO#
Oct. 1 at Murray County#
Oct. 8 vs. Adairsville#
Oct. 15 at LaFayette#
Oct. 22 vs. Ringgold#
Oct. 29 OPEN
Nov. 5 vs. Sonoraville#
LAFAYETTE RAMBLERS
Aug. 20 OPEN
Aug. 27 at Model
Sept. 3 vs. Gordon Lee
Sept. 10 at LFO#
Sept. 17 vs. Murray County#
Sept. 24 at Adairsville#
Oct. 1 OPEN
Oct. 8 at Ringgold#
Oct. 15 vs. Coahulla Creek#
Oct. 22 at Sonoraville#
Oct. 29 vs. Rockmart#
Nov. 5 vs. North Murray#
LFO WARRIORS
Aug. 20 vs. Heritage
Aug. 27 at Gordon Lee
Sept. 3 OPEN
Sept. 10 vs. LaFayette#
Sept. 17 at Ringgold#
Sept. 24 at Coahulla Creek#
Oct. 1 at Sonoraville#
Oct. 8 vs. Rockmart#
Oct. 15 vs. North Murray#
Oct. 22 OPEN
Oct. 29 vs. Murray County#
Nov. 5 at Adairsville#
MURRAY COUNTY INDIANS
Aug. 20 at Southeast Whitfield
Aug. 27 OPEN
Sept. 3 vs. Gilmer
Sept. 10 vs. Adairsville#
Sept. 17 at LaFayette#
Sept. 24 at Ringgold#
Oct. 1 vs. Coahulla Creek#
Oct. 8 at Sonoraville#
Oct. 15 vs. Rockmart#
Oct. 22 vs. North Murray#
Oct. 29 at LFO#
Nov. 5 OPEN
NORTH MURRAY MOUNTAINEERS
Aug. 20 OPEN
Aug. 27 OPEN
Sept. 3 at Northwest Whitfield#
Sept. 10 vs. Ringgold#
Sept. 17 vs. Coahulla Creek#
Sept. 24 vs. Sonoraville#
Oct. 1 at Rockmart#
Oct. 8 vs. Southeast Whitfield#
Oct. 15 at LFO#
Oct. 22 at Murray County#
Oct. 29 vs. Adairsville#
Nov. 5 at LaFayette#
RINGGOLD TIGERS
Aug. 20 OPEN
Aug. 27 at Heritage
Sept. 3 vs. Ridgeland
Sept. 10 at North Murray#
Sept. 17 vs. LFO#
Sept. 24 vs. Murray County#
Oct. 1 at Adairsville#
Oct. 8 vs. LaFayette#
Oct. 15 OPEN
Oct. 22 at Coahulla Creek#
Oct. 29 vs. Sonoraville#
Nov. 5 at Rockmart#
ROCKMART YELLOW JACKETS
Aug. 20 vs. Rome
Aug. 27 at Cedartown
Sept. 3 OPEN
Sept. 10 vs. Coahulla Creek#
Sept. 17 at Sonoraville#
Sept. 24 OPEN
Oct. 1 vs. North Murray#
Oct. 8 at LFO#
Oct. 15 at Murray County#
Oct. 22 vs. Adairsville#
Oct. 29 at LaFayette#
Nov. 5 vs. Ringgold#
SONORAVILLE PHOENIX
Aug. 20 at Model
Aug. 27 OPEN
Sept. 3 at Chattooga
Sept. 10 OPEN
Sept. 17 vs. Rockmart#
Sept. 24 at North Murray#
Oct. 1 vs. LFO#
Oct. 8 vs. Murray County#
Oct. 15 at Adairsville#
Oct. 22 vs. LaFayette#
Oct. 29 at Ringgold#
Nov. 5 at Coahulla Creek#
REGION 7-AAAA SCHEDULES
# — denotes region games
CEDARTOWN BULLDOGS
Aug. 20 at Denmark
Aug. 27 vs. Rockmart
Sept. 3 at Calhoun
Sept. 10 vs. New Manchester
Sept. 17 at Heard County
Sept. 24 OPEN
Oct. 1 at Pickens#
Oct. 8 vs. Northwest Whitfield#
Oct. 15 vs. Ridgeland#
Oct. 22 OPEN
Oct. 29 at Central-Carroll#
Nov. 5 vs. Heritage#
CENTRAL-CARROLL LIONS
Aug. 20 OPEN
Aug. 27 vs. Chapel Hill
Sept. 3 vs. Towers
Sept. 10 vs. Whitewater
Sept. 17 at Villa Rica
Sept. 24 vs. Heard County
Oct. 1 at Northwest Whitfield#
Oct. 8 vs. Heritage#
Oct. 15 at Pickens#
Oct. 22 OPEN
Oct. 29 vs. Cedartown#
Nov. 5 at Ridgeland#
HERITAGE GENERALS
Aug. 20 at LFO
Aug. 27 vs. Ringgold
Sept. 3 vs. Temple
Sept. 10 vs. Christian Heritage
Sept. 17 at Darlington
Sept. 24 OPEN
Oct. 1 vs. Ridgeland#
Oct. 8 at Central-Carroll#
Oct. 15 at Northwest Whitfield#
Oct. 22 OPEN
Oct. 29 vs. Pickens#
Nov. 5 at Cedartown#
NORTHWEST WHITFIELD BRUINS
Aug. 20 vs. Coahulla Creek
Aug. 27 vs. Gordon Central
Sept. 3 vs. North Murray
Sept. 10 vs. Chattooga
Sept. 17 OPEN
Sept. 24 OPEN
Oct. 1 vs. Central-Carroll#
Oct. 8 at Cedartown#
Oct. 15 vs. Heritage#
Oct. 22 at Southeast Whitfield
Oct. 29 at Ridgeland#
Nov. 5 vs. Pickens#
PICKENS DRAGONS
Aug. 20 at Gilmer
Aug. 27 vs. Chattooga
Sept. 3 vs. White County
Sept. 10 at Coosa
Sept. 17 vs. Union County
Sept. 24 OPEN
Oct. 1 vs. Cedartown#
Oct. 8 at Ridgeland#
Oct. 15 vs. Central-Carroll#
Oct. 22 OPEN
Oct. 29 at Heritage#
Nov. 5 at Northwest Whitfield#
RIDGELAND PANTHERS
Aug. 20 at East Forsyth
Aug. 27 at Dalton
Sept. 3 at Ringgold
Sept. 10 vs. Calhoun
Sept. 17 at Cass
Sept. 24 OPEN
Oct. 1 at Heritage#
Oct. 8 vs. Pickens#
Oct. 15 at Cedartown#
Oct. 22 OPEN
Oct. 29 vs. Northwest Whitfield#
Nov. 5 vs Central-Carroll#
SOUTHEAST WHITFIELD RAIDERS
Aug. 20 vs. Murray County
Aug. 27 at Coahulla Creek
Sept. 3 vs. Gordon Central
Sept. 10 at Fannin County
Sept. 17 at Armuchee
Sept. 24 vs. Gordon Lee
Oct. 1 at Trion
Oct. 8 at North Murray
Oct. 15 OPEN
Oct. 22 vs. Northwest Whitfield
Oct. 29 vs. East Forsyth
Nov. 5 OPEN
(Playing a non-region schedule in 2021)