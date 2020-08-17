ROCKMART FOOTBALL ROSTER

NO. NAME GRADE

1 Jai Penson 12th

2 Javin Whatley 12th

3 Dedric Gibson 11th

4 Jakari Clark 11th

5 Kieron Roberts 12th

6 Keyshaun McCullough 11th

7 Jalen Rowland 12th

8 Mehiji Floyd 12th

9 Terrion Webb 11th

10 Travis Brown 12th

11 Dennis Sims 10th

12 JD Davis 9th

13 Kulan Stocks 11th

14 Jake Bailey 9th

15 Lanear McCrary 10h

16 Greogry Hudson 10th

17 Nyreon Cooper 10th

18 Braylen Jones 10th

19 Andrew Studdard 12th

20 Bransen Ingram 10th

21 Tyshaun Johnson 10th

22 Jason Lee 10th

23 Conner Brumbelow 11th

24 Daquan Banks 11th

25 Nate Hawley 10th

26 Cam Ferguson 10th

27 Dalvin Millhollan 12th

28 JoJo Haynes 10th

29 Omarian Garrett 11th

30 Ozzy Puckett 10th

31 Nahzir Turner 10th

32 Damien Horton 11th

33 Keenan Spearman 10th

34 Javin Ware 9th

35 Bobby High 9th

36 Brent Washingon 9th

37 JJ Stokes 9th

38 Zyion McCrary 9th

39 Jemarian Whatley 9th

40 Tyler Deems 11th

41 Grant Lisk 10th

42 Anson High 10th

43 Xavier Williams 9th

44 Cameron Jenkins 11th

45 Malachi Jones 9th

46 Kylier Finley 9th

47 Jveon Griffin 9th

48 Jermiah William 9th

49 Carson Matthews 9th

50 Jykel Baldwin 12th

51 Hugo Rangel 10th

52 Justin Stokes 9th

53 Antrell McCoy 10th

54 Tae Middlebrooks 11th

55 Sherman Davis 12th

56 Braxton Waddell 9th

57 Austin Deems 9th

58 Andrew Posey 9th

59 Cason Woods 9th

60 Clinton Parker 9th

61 Hayden Parks 9th

62 Zay Middlebrooks 10th

63 Easton Adams 9th

64 McKade Bowman 11th

65 James Ward 9th

66 Timmy Garrett 9th

67 Kamden Brown 9th

68 Ryver Goss 12th

69 Allen Chambers 9th

70 Montreas Simmons 10th

71 Clayton Floyd 11th

72 Jvarius Hudson 11th

75 Payton Baldwin 11th

76 TJ Hutchinson 9th

77 Joseph Reed 9th

78 Tristen Upton 12th

79 Braydon Loyd 10th

80 Jose Alegria 9th

Recommended for you