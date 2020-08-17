ROCKMART FOOTBALL ROSTER
NO. NAME GRADE
1 Jai Penson 12th
2 Javin Whatley 12th
3 Dedric Gibson 11th
4 Jakari Clark 11th
5 Kieron Roberts 12th
6 Keyshaun McCullough 11th
7 Jalen Rowland 12th
8 Mehiji Floyd 12th
9 Terrion Webb 11th
10 Travis Brown 12th
11 Dennis Sims 10th
12 JD Davis 9th
13 Kulan Stocks 11th
14 Jake Bailey 9th
15 Lanear McCrary 10h
16 Greogry Hudson 10th
17 Nyreon Cooper 10th
18 Braylen Jones 10th
19 Andrew Studdard 12th
20 Bransen Ingram 10th
21 Tyshaun Johnson 10th
22 Jason Lee 10th
23 Conner Brumbelow 11th
24 Daquan Banks 11th
25 Nate Hawley 10th
26 Cam Ferguson 10th
27 Dalvin Millhollan 12th
28 JoJo Haynes 10th
29 Omarian Garrett 11th
30 Ozzy Puckett 10th
31 Nahzir Turner 10th
32 Damien Horton 11th
33 Keenan Spearman 10th
34 Javin Ware 9th
35 Bobby High 9th
36 Brent Washingon 9th
37 JJ Stokes 9th
38 Zyion McCrary 9th
39 Jemarian Whatley 9th
40 Tyler Deems 11th
41 Grant Lisk 10th
42 Anson High 10th
43 Xavier Williams 9th
44 Cameron Jenkins 11th
45 Malachi Jones 9th
46 Kylier Finley 9th
47 Jveon Griffin 9th
48 Jermiah William 9th
49 Carson Matthews 9th
50 Jykel Baldwin 12th
51 Hugo Rangel 10th
52 Justin Stokes 9th
53 Antrell McCoy 10th
54 Tae Middlebrooks 11th
55 Sherman Davis 12th
56 Braxton Waddell 9th
57 Austin Deems 9th
58 Andrew Posey 9th
59 Cason Woods 9th
60 Clinton Parker 9th
61 Hayden Parks 9th
62 Zay Middlebrooks 10th
63 Easton Adams 9th
64 McKade Bowman 11th
65 James Ward 9th
66 Timmy Garrett 9th
67 Kamden Brown 9th
68 Ryver Goss 12th
69 Allen Chambers 9th
70 Montreas Simmons 10th
71 Clayton Floyd 11th
72 Jvarius Hudson 11th
75 Payton Baldwin 11th
76 TJ Hutchinson 9th
77 Joseph Reed 9th
78 Tristen Upton 12th
79 Braydon Loyd 10th
80 Jose Alegria 9th