2020 GHSA State Championship Game Information
Georgia State University Stadium will play host to the 2020 GHSA state football championships on Dec. 28-30.
The first-ever girls’ flag football championships will take place on Monday, December 28. The Area 1 final will be held at 12 noon, followed by the Area 2 title game at 2 p.m.
That same day, Class A will see its championship games for both the public and private school divisions. The Public School championship will begin at 5 p.m. with the Private School championship to kick off at 8 p.m. One ticket will allow fans to view all four games that day.
The games will continue on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 12 noon with the Class AA title game, followed by Class AAAA at 3:30 p.m. and Class AAAAAA at 7 p.m. The three-day festivities conclude on Wednesday, Dec. 30 with the Class AAA championship game at 12 noon, followed by the Class AAAAA at 3:30 and the Class AAAAAAA at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale at the participating schools, mobile tickets at GoFan and the GSU Stadium ticket office day of the games. All eight games will be televised live on Georgia Public Broadcasting and streaming to any device at GPB.org/sports and NFHSNetwork.com.
Georgia State Stadium is located at 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, Ga. 30315. Parking will be $10 and fans are encouraged to pre-purchase parking passes online.
Spectator entry gates will open one hour prior to the first game time each day. No outside food, cans, bottles, coolers may be brought into the facility and banners will not be permitted to be placed on any area inside the facility.
GSU Stadium is a tobacco-free and alcohol-free facility. As such, there are no designated smoking areas. Individuals who wish to exit the facility to smoke will be charged a full ticket fee to re-enter.
There is also a clear bag policy. Spectators will be able to carry the following styles of bag, package, or container into the stadium: a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag type), a clear plastic bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” X 6.5” (about the size of a hand) with or without a handle or strap. Those possessing non-conforming bags must take their bags back to their vehicle or check it at the valet service.
Radio coverage will be available on the GNN Network and 680 The Fan.