GHSA Flag Football (Class A-5A): Calvary Day 6, Portal 0

GHSA Flag Football (Class 6A-7A): West Forsyth 26, Hillgrove 25

GHSA Class A Private: Prince Avenue Christian 41,

Trinity Christian 21

GHSA Class A Public: Irwin County 27,

Brooks County 19

GHSA Class AA: Callaway 22, Fitzgerald 17

GHSA Class AAA: Pierce County 13,

Oconee County 7

GHSA Class AAAA: Marist 30, Jefferson 14

GHSA Class AAAAA: Warner Robins 62, Cartersville 28

GHSA Class AAAAAA: Buford 34, Lee County 31

GHSA Class AAAAAAA: Grayson 38, Collins Hill 14

GISA Class A: Thomas Jefferson Academy 41, Piedmont Academy 14,

GISA Class AA: Gatewood School 34, Brentwood 14

GISA Class AAA: John Milledge Academy 49,

Frederica Academy 0,

GAPPS Division I-A (8-Man): Horizon Christian Academy 42, David Emanuel Academy 38

GAPPS Division I-AA (8-Man): Unity Christian 1, Cherokee Christian 0 (forfeit)

GAPPS Division II (8-Man): Pinecrest Academy 44,

Lanier Christian 18

GAPPS Class A (11-Man): Lafayette Christian 38,

Hancock Academy 0

GAPPS Class AA (11-Man): Central Fellowship Christian 32, Flint River Academy 0

GAPPS Class AAA (11-Man): Calvary Christian 42, Community Christian 14

