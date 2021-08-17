2020 GEORGIA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME RESULTS
GHSA Flag Football (Class A-5A): Calvary Day 6, Portal 0
GHSA Flag Football (Class 6A-7A): West Forsyth 26, Hillgrove 25
GHSA Class A Private: Prince Avenue Christian 41,
Trinity Christian 21
GHSA Class A Public: Irwin County 27,
Brooks County 19
GHSA Class AA: Callaway 22, Fitzgerald 17
GHSA Class AAA: Pierce County 13,
Oconee County 7
GHSA Class AAAA: Marist 30, Jefferson 14
GHSA Class AAAAA: Warner Robins 62, Cartersville 28
GHSA Class AAAAAA: Buford 34, Lee County 31
GHSA Class AAAAAAA: Grayson 38, Collins Hill 14
GISA Class A: Thomas Jefferson Academy 41, Piedmont Academy 14,
GISA Class AA: Gatewood School 34, Brentwood 14
GISA Class AAA: John Milledge Academy 49,
Frederica Academy 0,
GAPPS Division I-A (8-Man): Horizon Christian Academy 42, David Emanuel Academy 38
GAPPS Division I-AA (8-Man): Unity Christian 1, Cherokee Christian 0 (forfeit)
GAPPS Division II (8-Man): Pinecrest Academy 44,
Lanier Christian 18
GAPPS Class A (11-Man): Lafayette Christian 38,
Hancock Academy 0
GAPPS Class AA (11-Man): Central Fellowship Christian 32, Flint River Academy 0
GAPPS Class AAA (11-Man): Calvary Christian 42, Community Christian 14
