Two women were arrested on child and animal cruelty charges after police found their Terry Lane home in a “deplorable condition” and the skeletal remains of three dogs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The home of Deann Nicole League, 39, and Lisa Michelle League, 32, was covered in animal feces, cockroaches and partially decomposed remains of several animals. Three dead dogs were found on the property in a state of partial decay as well.
Police concluded they failed to provide necessary care for the dogs, resulting in their deaths. A child also lives in the home.
The women are charged with three counts of felony cruelty to animals and second-degree cruelty to children.
Deann League was in jail Thursday with a $10,000 bond set. Lisa League was released on a $5,700 bond.
Rome man accused of threatening to shoot woman
A Rome man was arrested at the Holiday Inn on Hobson Way near U.S. 411 after he reportedly told a woman he would “blow her head off” with a gun he had.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Walter Randall Smith, 52, is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
He was held on a $5,700 bond Thursday.
Traffic stop leads to drug charges
After Rome police pulled a man over for driving with his headlights off, they found a hypodermic needle with meth and 10 amphetamine pills, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Floyd Allen Busby, 57, was arrested at the intersection of East 20th Street and Hull Avenue and charged with felony meth possession, Schedule II controlled substance possession, misdemeanor drugs not in original container, drug-related objects possession and a headlight violation.