A Rome man and woman were arrested at their home Thursday on felony aggravated cruelty to animal charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Keith Kelly, 40, and Tonya Marie Trapp, 41, both of a Covered Springs Drive address, were held without bond late Thursday. The two were caught in a video abusing a dog near a day care center in Rome, according to a Floyd County Sheriff’s Office social media post.
“We would also like to take this opportunity to commend Deputy Jeremy Clay for his quick and thorough investigation of the situation. This case came to us as a result of our partnership with Floyd County PAWS,” the post stated.
They both are also charged with violation the terms of their probation.
Man faces felony habitual violator charge for speeding
A 57-year-old West Rome man faces a felony habitual violator charge after police say he was doing 70 mph on the loop near Turner Chapel Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marlon Dewyatt Cook also faces a misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding charges.
Man charged with illegally entering North Broad Street residence
A Rome man is being held without bond after he entered a home on the 1400 block of North Broad Street early Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Juan Monte Elder, 53, is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and violating his probation.
Rome man charged with ecstasy possessionA Rome man was arrested on Kingston Highway by Floyd County police early Wednesday on drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jack Robinson, 38, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Police say Robinson had a small amount of marijuana and ecstasy.
