Out of an abundance of caution The Calhoun Times office is temporarily closed. Please contact us at the following phone numbers or email addresses so we may assist you.
Newsroom:
Phone: 706-766-3777
Legal Ads:
Phone: 770-748-1520 — press 1 for classifieds/legals
Email: ctlegals@npco.com
Classified ads:
Phone: 770-748-1520 — press 1 for classifieds/legals
Email: beasterwood@npco.com
Advertising:
Phone: 706-629-2231 — press 4 for advertising
Circulation/ Subscriptions:
Phone: 706-290-5200
Email: circulation@npco.com
Mailing address for payments:
Calhoun Times
P.O. Box 1633
Rome, GA 30162