Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with rain likely. A thundershower is possible as well, especially early. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain likely. A thundershower is possible as well, especially early. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.