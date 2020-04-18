Out of an abundance of caution The Calhoun Times office is temporarily closed. Please contact us at the following phone numbers or email addresses so we may assist you.

Newsroom:

Phone: 706-766-3777

Email: calhountimes@calhountimes.com

Legal Ads:

Phone: 770-748-1520 — press 1 for classifieds/legals

Email: ctlegals@npco.com

Classified ads:

Phone: 770-748-1520 — press 1 for classifieds/legals

Email: beasterwood@npco.com

Advertising:

Phone: 706-629-2231 — press 4 for advertising

Circulation/ Subscriptions:

Phone: 706-290-5200

Email: circulation@npco.com

Mailing address for payments:

Calhoun Times

P.O. Box 1633

Rome, GA 30162

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

