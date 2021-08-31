The 18-year-old driver of a Nissan 370Z was killed and another passenger was severely burned in a wreck on U.S. 411 after a tractor-trailer crossed the median and struck their car.
According to Georgia State Patrol Public Information Director Lt. W. Mark Riley:
At 10:12 p.m. on Monday, the Georgia State Patrol Post 3 Cartersville was requested to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Bartow County.
A tractor-trailer was traveling west and crossed the grass median and struck the front of the Nissan. After the impact the Nissan caught fire.
The driver of the Nissan, Jeremy Matthew Pereira, of West Newbury, Massachusetts, was killed and the passenger suffered severe burns to his body and was transported to Floyd Medical Center.
The tractor-trailer continued west in the east lanes before exiting the roadway. It caught fire after it traveled down the embankment, striking several trees.
The tractor-trailer driver suffered lacerations to his face and was also transported to Floyd Medical Center.
The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this investigation.