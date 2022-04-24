1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?
As a Marine and a former law enforcement officer, I’ve been the rubber that meets the road for politicians and bureaucrats. I have first-hand experience on how policy affects the public and those who serve them.
2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
I believe I would be most effective in:
Veteran Affairs, as I’m an insider as an Iraq veteran who has been a victim AND a beneficiary of the VA.
Homeland Security, as I have practical experience contributing to our national security. I value our constitutional rights and will push back at government overreach.
Armed Services, as I’m a Marine, a VP for a veteran service organization, and an academic whose work has dealt with advocating for service members from all walks of life to keep us ready and combat effective.
3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?
I won’t treat this district as a political vacation home.
I am a public servant, one of two veterans running and the only candidate with law enforcement experience. My time in government gives me first-hand knowledge of the empty promises and double speak that is demonstrated by the self-serving. I strive for consistency in words and actions.
I have been a small business owner, so I know what it’s like to work 100 hours and get paid for less than half of them. I also earned an advanced education, but most importantly, I love my neighbor.
4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?
Everybody should tune into the Loudermilk Young candidate debate on GPB airing May 1st at 3 p.m.
Also, come visit me at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Meet and Greet on April 26th at the Sonoraville Recreational Complex at 6 p.m. You can visit my website at 14thDistrictDad.org for more events.