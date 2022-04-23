Name: Angela Pence
Occupation: Business Owner
Party: Libertarian
Website: angelapence.com
1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?
I have been involved in politics for several years at a local, state, and national level. I have seen first hand what sort of corruption lies within our government at every single level. I have spent several years working locally to bring these issues to light. I have spent many years fighting directly for the people, especially at a local and state level. Many of those instances have been documented in the media.
I am no stranger to fighting a corrupt system, which is what I will continue to do. Holding our government accountable is a must. I feel that doing this over the years has helped prepare me to do so in Congress. Because I am so involved in my community, both politically and otherwise, I know what is important to these folks. I also joke that I have 8 kids, so I could absolutely handle childish behavior in congress.
2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
I would like to serve on the Veterans Affairs Committee, the Education and Labor Committee, and the Small Business Committee.
I would like to serve on the Veterans Affairs Committee because my husband is in the military and has been in the military for several years. I have several family members that have served. I would love to make sure that we are moving in the right direction of giving our veterans the best. I would like to be on the Education and Labor Committee because one of my goals is to abolish the DOE. If I can’t do that, I want to scale back government overreach into education. I would like to serve on the Small Business Committee because I want to help small businesses thrive and remove red tape and terrible regulations that hurt their growth.
My goal in committees will be to scale back the government.
3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?
I was nominated by the Libertarian Party at our state convention. They chose me because they knew what kind of worker I was. They knew that if I said I was going to do something, I would do it. They knew that if something needed to be done, I would get it done. They knew that I would represent the values of our party the absolute best I could.
We as a party believe in individual freedom. We believe that the government should not be hovering over everything in your life. My party knew that I would not only speak about these beliefs but that I would live by them if elected. They knew that if anyone could get those insane amounts of signatures to be on the ballot, it would be me. They know that I can’t be bought or corrupted. That is why they chose me.
4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?
I have several awesome events that I plan on being at.
4/25, I will be at the Rome City Auditorium for a candidate forum. 4/30 & 5/1, I will be at the Backyard BBQ and Dirt Road Festival in Rome. 5/7, I will be at the Vapory in Trenton from noon to 6 p.m., hanging out and collecting signatures. 5/18, I will be joining the League of Women Voters in Dalton (place to be announced). 5/21, I will be at Down Home Days in Chickamauga. 6/4, I will be at the Honeybee Festival in Lafayette.
Within the next two weeks, I will also be doing a tour of the entire district. We are wanting to grab dinner with folks around the area. To stay up to date with where we will be at as we continue to add to the schedule, check out my website and social media!