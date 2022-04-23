Name: Wendy Davis
Occupation: Candidate — GA14
Party: Democrat
Website: WendyForUs.Com
1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?
As a fifth generation northwest Georgian, Berry alumna, 30-year activist, and two-term Rome city commissioner, my roots in this community — and my commitment to serving this community — run deep. I know the people who live here. I’ve visited their living rooms and around their tables. And I know they deserve a representative who’s looking out for them.
It’s not just about the current congresswoman, who I believe actively puts our community at risk. Northwest Georgians haven’t had a representative they could rely on in years. As a commissioner, I could never ignore my constituents the way our congresspeople have. I could never dismiss my neighbors’ problems or fall back on partisanship.
So, what prepares me to represent this district is that I’ve spent decades looking out for the people who live here, making sure their voices are heard, and delivering results that actually make their lives better.
2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
Veterans Affairs. My daddy was a World War II veteran. I watched him and my mom struggle to navigate the VA healthcare and benefits system that was supposed to be there for him. Serving veterans will be my highest priority!
It’s unconscionable that Rep. Greene voted AGAINST the “Protecting Moms Who Served Act,” which ensures veterans who are expecting or new moms are cared for by providers with specialized maternity care training and provided mental health resources.
Small Business Committee. Small businesses are critical to our economic survival. They’re struggling, and Congress hasn’t done enough to help. We must do more to help entrepreneurs and new business owners bring better jobs here and grow our local economy.
Finance committee, so I can serve on the subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development. As your city commissioner I focused on making housing more accessible and will do the same in Congress.
3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?
For more than 30 years my professional and volunteer activities have focused on connecting ordinary citizens to their opportunities to improve our government and communities by working together. Helping bring professional baseball to Rome is one of my proudest accomplishments.
As a city leader, I worked tirelessly to engage with my neighbors, adding a broad range of voices to our work, being responsive to concerns and seeking innovative solutions to help our city thrive. I’ll take this tough-question asking, results-oriented, collaborative leadership to Washington and get things done!
In addition to my work in northwest Georgia, I have been a leader at the state and national level — bringing the voice and concerns of our region to the attention of others and building strong relationships.
The depth and breadth of my community involvement and political experiences far outweigh the other Democratic candidates, who until recently didn’t even vote here in Georgia.
4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?
Looking forward to our largest candidate forum on Monday (4/25 at 6 p.m.) at the Rome City Auditorium. We have opened an office here in Rome (510 Avenue A SW) and are planning more events across the district in addition to knocking doors in every county. Also, I am continuing my series of telephone town hall events. Learn more at WendyforUS.com.
I am honored to have the endorsement of many Georgia leaders. Former Gov. Roy Barnes; former state legislators Buddy Childers, Barbara Massey Reece, Jim Martin, Jason Carter; current state representatives Kimberly Alexander, David Wilkerson, Mike Glanton, Stacey Evans; Rome city commissioners Bill Collins, Mark Cochran, Bonny Askew, Elaina Beeman; school board members Faith Collins (Rome) and Tre’ Hutchins (Cobb County); Cave Spring city councilwoman Joyce Mink, former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and DeKalb CEO Mike Thurmond are joined by 72 other current and former elected officials.