Name: Holly McCormack
Occupation: Small business owner
Party: Democratic
Website: holly4congress.com
1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?
I am prepared to represent this district because I have lived the struggles faced by families in Northwest Georgia. I have lived here most of my life and my family has been here for generations.
I’m a wife and a mother to two teenagers and we have battled the everyday problems our neighbors face — from childcare to affordable broadband, to veterans’ healthcare and addiction. We are a paycheck to paycheck family. When my son was young, my husband and I worked opposite shifts because we could not afford childcare. I come from a family of veterans. I have watched as they have struggled to access quality healthcare and mental health resources. My husband struggled with alcoholism a few years back, taking a toll on our entire family.
This is why I want to invest in affordable childcare, Veterans’ healthcare, and mental health and addiction services — to help families like mine.
2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
Small Business, Veterans Affairs, and Education and Labor would be my top picks.
Veterans’ affairs are near and dear to my heart, and serving our veterans is a key component of my Rural Revival Plan.
As a small business owner myself, I know the hardships small business owners across the country face, and want to use this platform to voice their concerns. Our economy relies heavily on small businesses. Their success is our success.
Education and Labor covers a broad set of issues. I believe we need to invest in our teachers and our schools. I don’t want my children to have to leave Northwest Georgia to find career opportunities. We should be creating opportunities here at home. Education and Labor will allow me to continue to fight for working families and the struggles they face, both big and small.
3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?
I am the best nominee because I actually live in the district; I have lived the struggles of the people I am running to represent; I listen to their concerns and incorporate their needs into my plan; and I truly want to see working families thrive.
I am the only mother running in the primary. I know what it is like to raise children here and advocate for my children. I want to advocate for all of our children to have access to the best education, career opportunities, and community resources.
4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?
I have been blessed to attend numerous events throughout Northwest Georgia during this campaign. I’m excited to continue to meet and talk to voters, and have those crucial one on one conversations about what matters most. Folks can head to holly4congress.com — we will be posting volunteer sign ups to come out and help us knock doors during the final month before the primary. Keep an eye out for dates that we will be in your community and come give us a hand!
As for now, I will be participating in the 14th U.S. Congressional District Forum in Rome on Monday, April 25; the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Meet the Candidates Forum on Tuesday, April 26 in Calhoun; DCP Delta Sigma Theta Virtual Candidate Forum on Saturday, April 30; the We Care Veterans Fair on Saturday, May 13 in Cobb County; and of course on Election Day on May 24!