Q: What is your stance on the federal student loan forgiveness program announced by President Joe Biden last month?

A: Modest student loan forgiveness is anything but a give away for the elites like so many, including my opponent for Congress, have claimed. Their attacks are designed to divide us against each other and paint those who will get relief as freeloaders taking tax dollars from average Americans. That is categorically false.

