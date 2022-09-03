Q: What is your stance on the federal student loan forgiveness program announced by President Joe Biden last month?
A: Modest student loan forgiveness is anything but a give away for the elites like so many, including my opponent for Congress, have claimed. Their attacks are designed to divide us against each other and paint those who will get relief as freeloaders taking tax dollars from average Americans. That is categorically false.
To be clear, I fully support President Biden’s plans to forgive from $10,000 to $20,000 of student loan debt. I don’t personally have any student loan debt but have seen how difficult these loans can be to manage and pay off with high interest rates and terms that are nearly impossible to change. I’ve seen how they weigh down average Americans and burden them as the cost of higher education has skyrocketed for decades.
The system is unevenly stacked against regular people. We have watched our tax dollars go to corporations, banks, industries, and the rich and powerful through relief and aid, over and over.
Student loan forgiveness isn’t about rich vs. poor. It’s about lifting up average Americans and not just the elites and the well connected.
How does this help average Americans? Independent analysis of the plan shows that nearly 60% of eligible beneficiaries of the forgiveness make less than $75,000 a year. On top of that, another study estimates that nearly half of all student debt for Latin Americans will be relieved from this act.
That is real impact for average Georgians who went to community colleges, trade schools, and undergraduate programs to better their lives but have struggled under the weight of high interest long term loans.
In addition, thousands of veterans will gain relief from student loans they took under active duty tuition assistance programs, the old Montgomery GI Bill — which didn’t pay for full tuition — and even today’s generous Post-9/11 GI Bill, which doesn’t cover costs for many degree programs that are longer or more than government allowances.
In the end, this effort by the Administration will help relieve some of the debt of around 43 million federal student loan borrowers, and about 20 million could have their debt completely wiped out.
Those aren’t elites. Those aren’t people who went to Ivy Leagues. They are our friends, family and neighbors getting a break at a time when they need it.