As proposed, Manning Mill Industrial would feature a dozen buildings together with more than 5.1 million square feet under roof -- more than three times the size of the Lowe's distribution center in Shannon.
Pacific Group of Atlanta is proposing a 12-building industrial campus with 5.1 million square feet under roof for the Manning Mill area on Adairsville's south side.
The project -- perhaps the largest to date in the sizzling I-75 corridor in Bartow and Gordon counties -- goes by the working title Manning Mill Industrial.
As planned, construction would start in summer 2025, based on the Development of Regional Impact report under review by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Kevin Seifert of the Pacific Group says the 648 acres already has the needed zoning and the company has the site under contract for purchase.
The company is very interested in development along I-75 both north and south of Atlanta, he says, citing how the economy continues to create more demand in the area.
Manning Mill Industrial's growth will be "market driven," he says, adding, "the market will decide how it will take off."
Some of the buildings will be spec development while other clients might come in and build their own campuses on pads prepared by Pacific Group, he says.
The company will put in the infrastructure for the site situated between I-75 on the east and U.S. 41 to the west and south of Ga. 140, Seifert says.
As massive as the proposal is, Seifert says the company has another project in Butts County south of Atlanta, three times the size of Manning Mill. There's no price tag on the construction cost as several options will be under development, Seifert says.
It is the latest in a series of industrial/manufacturing campuses under way or proposed for Gordon and Bartow counties. Property off both sides of I-75 at Union Grove continues to be developed as do acres north of Ga. 140 in Adairsville.
Among those with expanding interests in I-75's northwest corridor is Lincoln Property Co. The company's latest groundbreaking is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday on a 305,000-square-foot distribution center called LakePoint 75.
Anchored off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, some 1.5 miles from I-75, the Emerson project should be completed by fall 2023. The company also has projects in the Calhoun area as well as Kennesaw.