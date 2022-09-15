William Lee Golden has been playing music since he was a kid, picking up instruments and vocal talent from his sister, mother, and grandfather. Those early steps into music have spiraled, and now he's one of the most well-known musicians of all time, sporting numerous Grammy nominations and wins with the Oak Ridge Boys, and plenty of accolades in his own right.
Next week, Golden will grace Calhoun with his iconic baritone.
From under a tree outside his home in Sumner County, Tennessee, as he waited for his sons to show up for practice, Golden talked a lot about family. His current group, William Lee Golden and the Goldens, is comprised of a bunch of some of the best talent in Nashville - including some of his family.
During the early days of the pandemic, with lockdowns forcing everyone apart, Golden gathered his family together.
"It gave us a chance to come back together," Golden said.
Rather than get bogged down with bad news, they played music: old songs which had shaped each of them throughout the years.
"We wound up recording what we were doing," said Golden.
Thirty-four songs came out of that venture: gospel and old country from his childhood, and other music that had touched his kids and his grandkids. One grandson's choice? "Elvira" by the Oak Ridge Boys.
"These songs were essential to inspiring us in some form through our musical journey," he said.