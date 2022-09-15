William Lee Golden has been playing music since he was a kid, picking up instruments and vocal talent from his sister, mother, and grandfather. Those early steps into music have spiraled, and now he's one of the most well-known musicians of all time, sporting numerous Grammy nominations and wins with the Oak Ridge Boys, and plenty of accolades in his own right.

Next week, Golden will grace Calhoun with his iconic baritone.

