Over the past week, Gordon County saw ___ new cases and ___ deaths. Across Georgia, ___ new cases and ___ deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained High over the past week. As with previous weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
CDC also recommends that those in at a High Community Level should wear masks indoors in public spaces and on public transportation. Those at higher risk of severe illness should consider taking additional precautions.
Because case counts have continued to climb, case rates are now at 353.67 per 100k in population. Coupled with new hospital admissions of 24.1 per 100k and 6.8% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with COVID, that places Gordon very far into the High category.
The CDC has made public data from June of this year regarding hospitalization rates for unvaccinated versus vaccinated individuals. Overall, those who were unvaccinated were 4.6x more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Those 65 years and older saw the highest disparity; unvaccinated individuals were 6.3x more likely to be hospitalized.
Those who are fully vaccinated should receive at least one booster dose if they are ages five and older, and eligible. Those 12 and older that are moderately or severely immunocompromised or those ages 50 and older should receive a second booster.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call (888) 457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order 12 free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.