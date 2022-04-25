The school system is also reporting yet another uptick in SPLOST funds over last year. Those collections were up 30.45% in March 2022 over March 2021.
The Literary Team was recognized for their state win.
Literary Team participants included:
- Kathryn Brook - Argumentative Essay
- Tiara Cousins - Dramatic Interpretation
- Will Eickman - Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking
- Adrian Galyean - Quartet
- Catherine Govignon - Humorous Interpretation
- Porter Ledford - Quartet
- Anna Kathryn Hayes- Trio
- Mayce Holland - Trio
- Addi Lester - Duo Interpretation
- Brandon Webb - Quartet
- Caleb Riley - Quartet
- Pramit Patel -International Extemporaneous Speaking
- Chloe McFarland - Duo Interpretation
- Graycen Nudd - Trio
The Literary Team coaches are India Galyean and Julie Leggett.
Upcoming fundraisers include t-shirt sales for Calhoun Early Learning Academy featuring the school logo and Discovery students selling t-shirts through May to raise funds for Odyssey of the Mind travel expenses.
The board voted on several out-of-state and overnight field trips. These included a trip to the Odyssey of the Mind World Competition in Iowa, May 25-30, with parents accompanying students, a 5th grade overnight lock-in at the Complex May 6-7, Senior Grad Nite at Six Flags May 6-7, volleyball camp for the CHS FCA in Knoxville from July 11 through 14, and a senior leadership retreat in Asheville, North Carolina, for senior volleyball players and coaching staff June 27-30. Those field trips were _____.
Also up for a vote was tile replacement at the aquatics center.
The board also voted on digital display replacement and upgrades at ____.
Digital displays at the Complex were also voted on.
There was also a vote on painting at the Complex.
Door and security upgrades were also on the dockett.
System-wide fire and security upgrades were also up for a vote.
Some needed system-wide HVAC replacement and upgrades were considered.
The board also looked at the purchase of a new Micro Bird Bus.
They also discussed virtual and augmented reality systems.
A scissor lift purchase was also considered.
Central office ceiling repairs, which were previously okayed at the last meeting, were also on the budget.
Finally, members voted to revise requirements for charter buses, and the list of approved vendors.
The rest of the month will be jam-packed for Calhoun City Schools. April 27 is Administrative Professionals Day, April 28 is the Complex Art Show, and April 30 through May 2 is the "Into the Woods" musical at CHS.
Through May, there are yet more events. School Principals Day is May 1, Teacher Appreciation Day and a signing day for future educators, armed forces personnel, and skilled professionals are May 3, May 6 is School Lunch Hero Day, May 11 is PreK "Fun in the Sun" Day, May 14 is a surplus sale, May 21 is senior prom, and May 27 is both the last day of school and CHS graduation.
The next regular board meeting is May 23 and will feature a retirement reception. That starts at 6:00 p.m., and will take place at 334 South Wall Street.