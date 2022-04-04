This past week, Gordon County saw ___ new cases and ___ deaths. Across Georgia, ___ new cases and ___ deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level, per the CDC, has not changed since last week. The county is in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
The FDA has okayed a second booster of Moderna and Pfizer for those who are 50 years of age or older or certain groups who are immunocompromised. Following that, the CDC updated its guidance to stay in line with the FDA’s decision.
Those 50 or older who have had three shots of an mRNA vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer, may get a fourth shot as long as it is at least four months after the last. Those who got three Johnson & Johnson doses may do the same.
“Today, CDC expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection further,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time. CDC, in collaboration with FDA and our public health partners, will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans.”
At the same time, BA.2, a subvariant of the Omicron variant, has now become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States. As of March 26, the last update from the CDC, BA.2 made up around 54.9% of new cases countrywide. Per the Mayo Clinic, BA.2 is more infectious than its parent strain, however it is not yet known if it is more likely to cause severe disease.
Often referred to as a “silent variant”, BA.2 looks different from Omicron on tests. Tests detect it just fine, but it looks less like Omicron and more like other variants such as Delta or Alpha and is therefore harder to distinguish without further genetic sequencing.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call (888) 457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.