A special Pledge of Allegiance started out the meeting. The Pledge was led by third grade Calhoun Elementary student Cooper Arnold, who also recently performed the national anthem at a CHS game.
There were a couple of folks recognized for their excellence at the Monday meeting.
One student was recognized for his swimming. Will Eickman is an individual state champion for the 100 yard breaststroke.
Future fundraisers to look forward to include a fundraiser for Calhoun Middle School. That fundraiser will involve Krispy Kreme donuts.
The board voted on a few orders of new business as well.
A vote was made regarding Fiscal Year 2023 planning.
The board also voted to approve a continuation of the Capturing Kids' Hearts program with the Flip Flippen group for the 2022-23 school year.
A proposed policy LEC for booster organizations was also taken under consideration.
The board also looked at a proposal for activity room and gymnasium projector setup and installation for the Early Learning Academy. The board voted on a quote from Langston for $17,163.77, which was not the cheapest quote but did include setup and shipping.
Finally, the board voted on approval of an out-of-state field trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., for the Calhoun High School Band on April 9. That was ____.
Upcoming events include new board chair training for incoming chair Rhoda Washington and professional/virtual learning days on March 14 and 15.
The next Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, March 28 at the central office at 334 South Wall Street. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. For more information on Calhoun City Schools, visit calhounschools.org.