It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week again in Georgia, and that means learning how best to prepare for all kinds of severe weather that the state is prone to.
The National Weather Service out of Peachtree City has been sharing information on how best to protect yourself and your family in the event of severe weather.
Thunderstorms are one kind of common severe weather in Georgia. There are four types of thunderstorms: single cell, multicell, squall line, and supercell.
Single cell and multicell thunderstorms are most common in the summer, possibly resulting in hail and damaging wind.
Single cell storms are the less severe of the two, though they can still produce lightning in their shorter lifespans. Multi-cell storms form when single cell storms group together and are more severe, especially depending on the speed with which they move.
Squall lines and supercells are more common throughout the rest of the year, most likely to form in fall, winter, and spring. These are storms that are more likely to be severe and produce tornadoes.
Squall lines are made up of multiple thunderstorm cells and can span hundreds of miles. They're long-lasting storms that can drop hail and cause damaging winds.
Supercells are the storms to look out for because those are most likely to produce tornadoes. Winds, flooding, and hail are other hazards to look out for with these powerful storms.
Six inches of water can knock a person over, and a full foot can move vehicles, according to ready.gov. That's why it's important to be prepared for flooding.
Those who are in an area with flooding should find safe shelter and avoid bridges over water and other flood waters. Individuals should also be prepared to shelter in place, move to higher ground, or evacuate as determined by local emergency management officials.
Lightning frequently goes along with severe weather, striking around 25 million times per year in the US according to NWS data. It also kills roughly 20 people per year. Georgia saw nine lightning deaths between 2010 and 2019.
The easiest way to remain safe from lighting? Remember that "when thunder roars, go indoors". Anyone close enough to hear thunder is likely able to be struck by lightning from that storm.
Once inside, avoid plumbing, electrical equipment, exterior doors and windows, and concrete floors and walls. If stuck outside, avoid open spaces, isolated tall objects, groups of people, and water.
Northwest Georgia is part of the South's own Tornado Alley, which frequently sees strong, long-tracking tornadoes.
Tornadoes are incredibly dangerous and can uproot trees, lift roofs off of homes, and even completely demolish well-built structures.
Individuals should know where their safe place is in the event of a tornado. Safe locations include basements, storm shelters, and interior rooms away from windows. Anyone in a vehicle or mobile home should seek shelter in a safer place as mobile homes and vehicles can be destroyed by tornadic winds.
For all weather events, it's important to know the difference between a watch and a warning.
A watch means that that kind of weather, be it a thunderstorm or a tornado, is possible and that those in the are should be alert for danger. A warning means that severe weather has been confirmed by radar or by trained storm spotters, and that those in the path are in danger and should find shelter.
Preparedness is key when it comes to severe weather. The NWS offers tips on how to do so.
Having more than one way to get warnings is key - a weather radio is one such tool, and will work even when TVs or cell phones may not. NWS also sends emergency alerts out to cell phones when severe weather is happening, including:
- Extreme Weather and Hydrologic Warnings
- Local emergencies requiring evacuation or immediate action
- AMBER Alerts
- Blue Alerts
- Presidential Alerts
For more information on Wireless Emergency Alerts, visit www.weather.gov/wrn/wea.
Locally, Gordon County EMA uses Hyper-Reach to send out emergency alerts via cell phone and landline. Anyone interested in local alerts can visit hyper-reach.com/gagordonsignup.html.
Also important is having a kit of basic supplies ready in case of a severe weather event. Items such as food, water, flashlights, spare batteries, first aid kits, and more can be useful and help save lives.
For information on how to build a ready kit, visit ready.gov/kit.