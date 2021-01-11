The Georgia men’s basketball team, which got off to its best start since the 1982-83 Final Four season, is suddenly on the slide.
On the heels of a blowout loss Saturday at Arkansas, the Bulldogs are 0-3 in the SEC — after opening the season 7-0 — and badly in need of a victory Wednesday when they host Auburn, also in search of its first SEC win. The 7 p.m. game is set for an SEC Network broadcast.
The three-game losing streak to open conference play began with two competitive losses to Mississippi State (83-73) and LSU (94-92), but the Arkansas loss had a different narrative. Close at halftime, the game skidded into a 99-69 Georgia loss, and forced head coach Tom Crean to answer questions about his team’s hopes of bouncing back and pushing toward an NCAA Tournament bid.
“I can’t go to the big picture. I really can’t because the season just started,” Crean said after the Arkansas loss. “We would have played our 10th game on December 22 last year, after we got back from Arizona State. I mean the second half was tough. The first half we were right where we needed to be, but in the second half the wheels came off of this thing and we had nobody that wanted to get greasy and put the wheels back on, on the floor. I am just more concerned right now that we bounce back from this and that we get ready for Auburn.”
The task now is an Auburn team equally hungry for an SEC win after an 0-4 start, which has dropped Bruce Pearl’s team to 6-6 overall. However, the Tigers head to Athens with some positive momentum despite a 94-90 loss this past Saturday to rival Alabama.
Freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, a consensus top-25 national recruit, made his debut in the loss to Alabama after spending the first part of the season awaiting his eligibility clearance by the NCAA. The former McEachern star didn’t disappoint in his first college action with a game-high 26 points and a team-high nine assists.
His return gives Auburn what it has lacked all season, an experienced ball-handler at point guard.
“You could tell how hard Sharife has worked to stay right and stay ready and what a dynamic player he is,” Pearl said after the game. “We obviously have been working to try and build the program around him the last couple years knowing he would be coming in. It’s great to have him back.”
The Tigers also played without Justin Powell, one of its top players, against Alabama. Powell, a 6-foot-6 freshman shooting guard who played point guard heavily in Cooper’s absence, averages 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is questionable this week as he continues to deal with a concussion.
In addition to Cooper, Auburn has two other key players from Georgia, including Norcross grad J.T. Thor, who had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Teammate Jaylin Williams, a Brantley County native, averages 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
To contain Cooper and the talented Tigers, Crean needs much better from his Bulldogs after they were outscored 56-32 in the second half by Arkansas. It left him frustrated in his post-game comments.
“We were right there in the first half. We were playing very good ball in the first half,” Crean said. “But they punched us early in the second half, and we didn’t respond to it. We had nobody respond to it, and no one took the bull by the horns, so to speak, to rally the team. Again, we just didn’t get back defensively as well. We started trying to take things into our own hands, offensively. We have to make some adjustments. We have to do things a little bit different. Today was the first time that somebody absolutely came at us that way, in that second half. In the first half we were doing a lot good things. We were giving up some points, but we were scoring points. We were right there. We didn’t come out with the same fervor as they did and they turned it up.”
The lack of energy was the coach’s biggest concern, something he wants his team to correct when it returns to Stegeman Coliseum to face Auburn.