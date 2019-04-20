“I’ve honestly been writing since I could hold a pencil, but I never considered myself a writer until a few years ago,” Payton Baker said. “It feels a little surreal to know that people read the words I wrote and thought it was good enough.”
Baker, a senior at Sonoraville High School, was recently named a state-level winner in the Young Georgia Author competition. The competition, which has been ongoing for two decades, is open to any student enrolled in Georgia’s public schools, grades K-12.
Baker has competed before, both in the sixth and ninth grades. And as a senior she decided to enter once again, as it was her last chance and she didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity.
She submitted her piece “Look at your Future,” which is a story about the days after her grandfather’s death and funeral, depicting her family’s reaction to death. Baker said the piece was specifically inspired by riding with her great-grandmother, grandmother and mother to the funeral.
“I was struck by the strength of the women around me and grateful to have grown up around and been raised by them,” Baker said.
The young author commented how the piece also touched on degenerative diseases, as her grandfather had Parkinson’s for six years, and watching his health decline was a horrible experience for her family.
Despite the negative experience, Baker said this story also reflects on peace in the midst of tragedy.
“There was a strange sort of relief in our house after he died, because we knew he wasn’t suffering anymore,” Baker said. “Finding peace in death felt so strange and contradictory, but it helped our family heal.”
The two-page reflective piece was what she wrote for the YGA competition, but she never thought it would make it past the county, let alone continue on to the state level.
Yet, Baker placed first at both the local and RESA — Regional Educational Service Agency — levels, and went on to represent Northwest Georgia RESA in the state level competition, having her work put up against 15 other RESA level winners from across the state before receiving this top honor.
“When I found out I had won at the state level, I was extremely proud and grateful to have had such an amazing family,” Baker said. “I know that the other district level winners were amazing writers, so that just elevates the honor.”
Baker will be honored at the State Board of Education meeting on May 1, which she said her family would likely accompany her to, and again at the Gordon County Board of Education meeting on May 13.
After being awarded this recognition, Baker commented that she would love to “explore (her) identity as a writer” in the future, potentially pursuing a career in writing if she ever has the opportunity.
“Whether or not I write professionally, I will always write as a hobby for myself,” Baker said. “Winning this competition has been a great end to my senior year and high school experience as a whole.”