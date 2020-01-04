Yellow Jackets take advantage of Tar Heels’ early shooting woes AP - Gerry Broome By Aaron Beard Associated Press Jan 4, 2020 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Georgia Tech’s James Banks III dunks the ball ahead of North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson during the first half of Saturday night’s game in Chapel Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you State and National News Funerals held for reporter, pilot from Louisiana plane crash Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates ‘Grade A’ all-American cannabis: The next big export? From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike Warren says swift change in health care could make people uneasy Ex-Packer barred from school after Christmas play incident US and Iran trade threats over reprisals for general’s killing As Iraq reels from US strike, its politicians turn against Washington Most Popular Articles ArticlesFamily, friends remember Chris Cagle as a family man willing to give his time for othersFloyd Medical Center welcomes first baby of the yearPolice investigating death of 11 month old days before ChristmasConstruction expected to begin at former Kmart site in February, grading work nearly completedChickamauga boy died from head injury from a fallCalhoun police arrest 22-year-old Calhoun man on child molestation chargeFirst-ever Comic and Toy Expo coming to CalhounGNTC alum starts work at SpaceXGordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston recognizes deputies for bravery, outstanding serviceGrant, Cathryn (Cathy) Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.