A Chattooga County man is charged with rape for an assault that allegedly occurred in downtown Rome in mid-December, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Evan Bowman, 17, of 602 Gore-Subligna Road, Summerville, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting a woman on the 500 block of Broad Street just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Four arrested on Shorter Avenue on Meth charges
Four people were arrested at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Tamassee Lane on Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Michael Lynn Mitchell Jr., of 5610 Quail Run Circle in Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was stopped for making an improper turn at the intersection of Redmond and Shorter Avenue on Thursday. Police found that his insurance was expired. He was also charged with meth possession when police found methamphetamine in his wallet.
Three other people were also arrested at the same time.
Twinsal Lamar Allen, 43, of 614 Broad St., was arrested on meth possession charges and marijuana possession charges. All of these charges came with the intent to distribute because the officer found “several baggies” with drugs in them. He is also charged with forgery.
Ashyton Keldgin Weaver, 29, of 812 Oakland Ave., is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects when the officer discovered a meth pipe with meth inside of it. Weaver is also charged with giving a false name and violating her probation.
Christie Eyvonne Mitchell, 45, of 5584 Quail Run Circle, Alabama, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
All four remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond on Friday.
2 charged with forgery and identity fraud
An Atlanta man and a Rome man found themselves behind bars after being charged with Forgery in the 4th degree and identity fraud.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sean Scott Salmon, 48, of 14B Woodcreek Way and Joseph Ivan Anthony Blair, 21, of 1559 Johnson Road in Atlanta, are accused of attempting to defraud a 70-year-old person.
Records say that Salmon attempted to write a check for less than $1,500 dollars in a fictitious name. He attempted to cash a check worth $871.30 at Heritage First Bank.
Both remained in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond.
Alabama woman charged with meth possession
A Centre, Alabama, woman was arrested Thursday on Blacks Bluff Road and faced drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rebecca Lynn Borders, 33, of 4355 County Road 13, Centre, is charged with felony possession of meth as well as possession of drug related objects. She remained in jail Friday night on $3,500 bond.
FCPD arrests man on meth, weapons charges
A Rome man was arrested near the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Huffaker Road on Thursday and faces drug and weapons charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Scott Thompson, 43, of 8 Westover Drive, is charged with possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and violating his probation.
Thompson remained in jail Friday without bond.
Kenya Hunter, staff writer