One advantage to being a small museum is you have the flexibility to think outside the box. That’s what the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe has done regarding a new exhibit that features artifacts from some of the last battles of World War II – the Battles of Kurland, between the Germans and the Russians in the Latvia area along the Baltic Sea.
When Mike Criscillis, museum consultant and retired Command Sergeant Major with the U.S. Army, contacted Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum, with an unusual proposition, she was intrigued. “Mike had reached out to us in the past,” says McKeever. “He has a wealth of experience in the museum world and is always ready to help others.”
Criscillis said he had a friend, Dr. Steven Nicklas, who holds a Ph.D. from the University of London Institute of Archaeology and teaches numerous archaeology-related courses at the University of North Georgia, who had a personal collection of artifacts from those last battles of World War II. Would McKeever be interested in permanently displaying them at the 6th Cavalry?
Although the subject matter was outside the usual focus of the museum, McKeever took the idea to her board of directors and they liked it. McKeever says the 6th Cavalry is fortunate to have a flexible and innovative board.
“We are very pleased,” says McKeever, “that Dr. Nicklas felt the 6th Cavalry was a good place to display his collection. In the museum world, for our little place to have this opportunity is an honor and a big deal.”
Criscillis found modern well-lit showcases for the exhibit at a fraction of the normal cost for such things, says McKeever. Design services were donated by Caswell Partners, Inc., and signage was donated by TMT Design Group.
Nicklas and Criscillis arranged the artifacts – helmets, weapons, artillery, tools, utensils and all manner of other things – in an engaging way that has already drawn visitors from the north Georgia and Chattanooga areas and other states.
Nicklas has visited the Kurland region several times, but he says most of his artifacts come from a friend who lives in the area and searches out items from the World War II era. “Most of the items are parts of people’s private property now,” says Nicklas, “so you can’t just go excavate. The items are things people find in their own yards or that are found when people let someone come onto their property and dig around.”
To paint a picture of why there is so much to be found, a little history is in order. Nicklas says it’s not just World War II items that people find. The area has been subjected to many wars and changes. But WWII is an area of particular interest to Nicklas.
During WWII, the Germans had hundreds of thousands of troops stationed in the Kurland region of Latvia along the Baltic Sea to protect the training area they were using for Nazi U-boats.
When the Russians came marching in, some of the German troops were cut off from the rest. That group of nearly 200,000 men came to be called Army Group Kurland. They would spend the rest of the war – another year and a half – in the area, fight six battles, lose thousands of men and eventually, after Adolf Hitler had committed suicide and Germany had surrendered, be ordered to surrender to the Russians.
When the Russians took the Germans into custody, left behind were millions of accoutrements of war and as many personal items of the German soldiers. There are also many Russian items to be found, especially weaponry and artillery, says Nicklas.
In spite of the massive number of items commandeered by the Russians – nearly 60,000 guns of various types, 75 aircraft, over 500 tanks, self-propelled guns and armored personnel carriers, 4500 other vehicles, 3400 carts of military cargo and over 14,000 horses, there was still plenty that was not taken. Over the years, much of it became a buried part of history, artifacts that Nicklas wants to use to teach new generations about the past and battlefield archaeology.
McKeever says that when a group of students was viewing the new exhibit at the museum, one of them commented on a tube of radioactive toothpaste. Taken off guard, McKeever did some research and discovered that at that time, Germans added a small amount of radioactive thorium to toothpaste, touting it as an oral hygiene benefit.
“This is one of the benefits of an exhibit like this,” says McKeever. “You never know what you might find and learn and where that might lead.”
The next step for the Kurland exhibit, says McKeever, is to take it to schools. “It’s easier for us to take some of the artifacts to schools and teach about this era of history than it is for them to come to us,” she says.
McKeever says the plan is to align the presentation to the various schools’ curriculum standards so it complements what is being taught and ties in with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) subjects. There is also a plan, as time and funding are available, to train teachers and others to make presentations featuring the exhibit.
McKeever says that while the exhibit at the museum is permanent, it may also change from time to time as Nicklas has more artifacts to display.
The 6th Cavalry Museum is located at 6 Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe. In addition to Dr. Nicklas’ exhibit, visitors can learn about the local history of the area’s days as a military training post from 1902 to 1946, including its role training women for the Women’s Army Corp. To learn more about the museum and its hours, visit 6thcavalrymuseum.org or call 706-861-2860.